Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt College Basketball Game Preview

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Vanderbilt Commodore Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 26
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN
Network: SEC Network

Tennessee (15-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-12) Game Preview

Why would tennessee win

The two met for the first time in mid-January with a 20-point volunteer victory. Tennessee was terrible as the field kept the Commodores from doing much from outside, and it didn’t have to deal with a lot of play.

But few teams had anything to do against Wandy in their last 12 matches against ten. It is not a terrible team, but it is very inconsistent and it does not give itself a lot of breaks – there are not enough rebellions or big defensive plays.

It is the worst team in the SEC that prevents teams from the field, but …

Why would vanderbilt win

If you want to talk inconsistency, meet your 2021 Tennessee Volunteers after kicking in 2021.

The offense has this strange ability to go completely from the outside, especially the dead cold. It could not hit 30% of three against Kentucky, and lost. It could not hit 30% of three against LSU, and lost.

It has been able to win multiple times over the past few weeks, when it cannot get 30% points from outside, but if Wandy can just go out and harass the Vols shooters so they can screw up – this is not allowed in the past 31% of three out of three matches – it has a chance.

What is going to happen

Jerry Stackhouse’s team will make it home with a great effort and enough pop to keep it close, but Tennessee has lost two of its last three and is coming off a total cleric against Kentucky.

It is going to be motivating, and the most important thing is to shoot well in the second half to come out with a win.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Tennessee 74, Vanderbilt 66
Row: Tennessee-7, O / U: 141
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Tiger Woods survived that terrible nightmare
1: Hawthorn Boulevard (which is a crazy part of the road)

