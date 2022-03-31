Tennessee wildfire near Gatlinburg prompts 11,000 homes to evacuate, mayor says

The mayor said nearly 11,000 homes have been evacuated since the fire on Wednesday at Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane. As of Thursday morning it was 5% contained.

Two firefighters received “minor injuries,” Waters said, in addition to a civilian who was injured while working on a bulldozer dousing the fire. Waters had no updates on the status of the civilian.

Waters said five firefighting vehicles, including four county vehicles and one state vehicle, were damaged as a result of the fire.

Waters called the news “the prayer answered.”