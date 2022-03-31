Tennessee wildfire near Gatlinburg prompts 11,000 homes to evacuate, mayor says

The mayor said nearly 11,000 homes have been evacuated since the fire on Wednesday at Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane. As of Thursday morning it was 5% contained.
Two firefighters received “minor injuries,” Waters said, in addition to a civilian who was injured while working on a bulldozer dousing the fire. Waters had no updates on the status of the civilian.
Waters said five firefighting vehicles, including four county vehicles and one state vehicle, were damaged as a result of the fire.
Waters called the news “the prayer answered.”
Mandatory evacuation orders in counties, which include Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, will remain in place, Waters said. Officers will act “as …
