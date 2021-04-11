LATEST

Tennis Legend Chris Evert Was on the Brink of Despair After Her 3rd Marriage: ‘I Suppressed Things Off the Court’ – Miracle | Pure Sports

Avatar
By
Posted on
Golfer Greg Norman celebrates a hole-in-one with his wife/caddie Chris Evert at the 2009 Augusta

Chris Evert had an incredibly successful tennis career; she’s one of the most decorated players in the sport. The 18-time singles Grand Slam champion dominated each of the major tournaments many times. Off the court, however, Evert hasn’t been as successful when it comes to her personal life.

She’s been married three times. Sadly, Evert’s last union sent the tennis star to a dark place. Despite the difficulties she faced in her personal life, the now-66-year-old worked on things enough to ensure she continued to perform at the top of her game.

Contents hide
1 Chris Evert’s first two marriages ended in heartbreak
2 The end of Evert’s third marriage
3 Is Chris Evert in a relationship now?

Chris Evert’s first two marriages ended in heartbreak

RELATED: Serena Williams’ GOAT Status Challenged By Martina Navratilova

It reported on Evert’s marriages, the first occurring at age 24 in 1979. She married fellow tennis player John Lloyd after reading an article where he spoke of the loneliness of being an athlete. She was also lonely so related to his message.

Looking back at that relationship, Evert realizes “it was doomed from the start.” Lloyd traveled with the men’s tour; she was on the women’s circuit. Evert admits that she was “married” to tennis. She “had no emotion left when [she] got home.”

Evert and Lloyd divorced in 1987. The following year, she wed Olympic skier Andy Mill. The “golden couple” had three sons during their 18-year marriage, which ended in 2006.

The end of Evert’s third marriage

Golfer Greg Norman celebrates a hole-in-one with his wife/caddie Chris Evert at the 2009 Augusta

Golfer Greg Norman with his wife and caddie, Chris Evert, at the 2009 Masters | David Cannon/Getty Images

RELATED: John McEnroe and Tatum O’Neal Are Still Sharing Details About Their Messy Divorce

Evert left Mill after his friend and pro golfer Greg Norman wooed her. They wed in 2008. Evert didn’t know Norman as well as she may have liked, acknowledging that she “married [her] affair,” as the tennis icon told Elle. They separated after just 15 months of marriage, and their divorce was finalized near the end of 2009.

This third divorce hit Evert hard because of the mistakes she felt she made and the pain she caused Mill. She described Mill as her “husband and best friend and soul mate.” Evert says she “was a little bit of a mess” as her conscience kicked in. It brought her to “the brink of despair,” according to Elle. She spent a lot of time crying and reading self-help books.

Evert’s mental state improved when she increased her exercise routine, practiced yoga, and went to therapy. Counseling helped her realize she always sought attention and approval, which was why she felt she always needed to be in a relationship. Evert went so far as to call herself “a relationship addict.”

Is Chris Evert in a relationship now?

Evert remains heavily involved in the tennis world. She co-owns the Evert Tennis Academy with her brother and coaches a high school tennis team. In addition to contributing to Tennis magazine, the 66-year-old serves as a TV analyst for tournaments.

Evert also has her own line of tennis and athletic apparel. She may still be involved in tennis, but one thing has changed for the self-professed relationship addict: She is not in a relationship. Evert hasn’t given up on love but she doesn’t have the same need for it that she did when she was younger.

Evert says if there’s a next time, she’ll “have a more independent relationship.” It’s hard for her as a strong woman, not wanting to be dominated but also not wanting to walk all over a partner. “I think it’ll come when I’m not looking for it, when I’m not trying so hard,” she told Elle.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
870
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
866
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
831
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
809
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
785
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
772
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
761
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
714
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
681
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
679
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top