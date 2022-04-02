Tension and suspense! KV Mechelen sure of Europe play-offs after crazy duel | Jupiter Pro League 2021/2022

- 45+1′ – Geel – Amin Benchab
- 21′ – Yellow – Ante Palaversa
- 15′ – Goal – Sandy Walsh (1 – 1)
- 7′ – Doelpunt – Amin Benchab (0 – 1)
- 87′- verb. Gustave Angavalli by Nicola Storm
- 81′- verb. Ante Palaversa by Isaiah Herrmann
- 81′ – verb. Marlos Moreno dor Mohamed Badamosic
- 81′ – Continuing. Michael Jonkheere by Amin Benchab
- 75′ – Continuing. Alec van Horenbeck by Rick van Drongelen
- 75′- verb. Geoffrey Heyerman Dorr Marion Schweed
- 74′ – Missed a penalty – Billel Messoudi
- 66′ – Continuing. Dylan Mboeo by David Heneno
- 60′ – verb. Kerim Marabati Door Samuel Oum Gouet
- 56′ – Goal – Geoffrey Heyermann (3 – 2)
- 53′ – Goal – Hugo Cuppers (2 – 2)
- 47′ – Doelpunt – Amin Benchab (1 – 2)
Jupiter Pro League
KV Mechelen has won their ticket to the Europe play-offs, although it was not without difficulty. KV Kortrijk made crazy game…
Read Full News