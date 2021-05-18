LATEST

Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed tech, bought energy stocks in first quarter – CNBC

David Tepper, founder and president of Appaloosa Management.

David Orrell | CNBC

Hedge fund veteran David Tepper trimmed some of his biggest tech holdings and added to his positions in energy plays during the first quarter, according to a security filing released Monday.

The billionaire investor told CNBC in March that he was bullish on the stock market because he thought that the 10-year U.S. Treasury would temporarily pause after yields rose rapidly earlier in the year.

Tepper runs Appaloosa Management, whose fund had long equity positions totaling just under $7 billion at the end of the first quarter. Check out its biggest positions below.

