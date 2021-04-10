Terence Lewis Did Not Want To Become A Dancer, Then It Became Something That Became The King Of The Dance World – Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News & Bollywood Gossip – Tech Kashif

LATEST

The country’s renowned dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis is celebrating his birthday today. Terence Lewis was born on 10 April 1975 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Terence Lewis was the youngest of his seven siblings. From childhood, Terence Lewis was very sharp in his studies. The economic situation of Terence’s parents was very poor. The father worked in a company called Father Modiston Tires’ to run the house and the mother used to do sewing and knitting at home. Terence Lewis did his schooling from St. Teresa High School, which was completed from Mumbai, he did school as well as Terence Theater because of his schooling.

He wanted to become an actor since childhood, but after recognizing his talent in dance, he decided to pursue a career in dance. After schooling, Terence did a diploma in Hotel Management from the ‘Institute of Hotel Management’ in Mumbai and also received a Psychology and Sociology degree from the University of Mumbai. But even after all this, Terence Lewis did not forget his passion for dance and was therefore trained in jazz, ballet and contemporary dance from New York’s ‘Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’.

Subsequently, Terrence Lewis made up his mind to fulfill his dream of becoming a choreographer and acted in many Bollywood films such as Lagaan, Jhankar Bits, and Nach. Subsequently, he also appeared in a music video “Badan Pe Stars”, which later became very popular. Terrence Lewis then became the emperor of the dance world. In 2002, Terrence received the American Choreography Award for the film Lagaan, after which Terrence received his true identity. In 2010 Terence also appeared in a popular reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 3”. In recent years, Terence Lewis has appeared as a judge on several reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Mr. V / s Shrimati, and Dance India Dance.

