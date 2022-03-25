LATEST

Teresa Giudice home from the hospital following surgery

Teresa Giudice is home from the hospital after undergoing an emergency medical procedure.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a video her instagram stories Which was taken from inside his house on Friday.

In the video, Teresa, 49, was seen on her couch draped under a blue blanket. Daughters Gia, 21, and Milania, 16, were resting in the same room on large sections of white.

As previously reported by Page Six, Jiah shared the news of her mother’s hospitalization via Instagram on Thursday.

“Such a soldier. I love you,” she captioned a photo of Teresa wearing a face mask on a hospital bed.

Teresa and Gia Giudice.
Giudice’s daughters joined him while he rested at home after surgery.
_giagiudice/Instagram

“Pray for a speedy recovery,” Jia …

Read Full News

