Teresa Giudice hospitalised | Entertainment

Teresa Giudice is recovering in hospital after undergoing an “emergency procedure”.

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star’s eldest daughter Gia, 21, took to her Instagram Story Thursday (24.03.22) morning to ask fans to “pray” for her mother, sharing a photo of the 49-year-old beauty . in his hospital bed.

She wrote: “Such soldiers, I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @teresagiudice. (sic)”

Teresa’s lawyer later clarified why her client was in the hospital, although she did not give specifics about the treatment she was receiving.

He said in a statement: “Teresa was admitted to hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency …