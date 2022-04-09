Teri Hatcher was the international star hiding under the ladybug costume

This Friday, April 8, The Masked Singer returns to TF1 for another evening full of surprises. Viewers were especially able to find out which international star was hiding under the ladybug costume.

Capture TF1

For another bonus, an international star came to perform on The Masked Singer’s stage! This out-of-competition star was exposed after Michael Buble revealed all his clues and his stellar performance on “Feeling Good”. Investigators had only one chance to find out who was hiding under the ladybug’s mask.

Ladybug revealed many clues during the show. He performed in a chorale series for eight years. Spectators and investigators found a pair of glasses, magazines, red roses and a fruit basket containing apples and berries…