Teri Laadli Mein 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Yash Is Blackmailed – TMT Updates

Bitti brings completely different espresso mugs and asks Akshat to drink whichever he likes. Akshat says he wants his espresso. Vaishali walks in, and Bitti walks out. She asks what’s Bitti doing right here after a lot occurred, don’t know what goes in his thoughts. She says she is considering of pressurizing police to scrutinize Surendra correctly and get reality out of him. Akshat says there isn’t any want for tha.t She says when the opponent will not be proper, they should use completely different techniques and she or he desires to get justice to Pratap at any price. Bitti hears their dialog.

Daadi sitting in residence temple reminisces Yash denying to accompany her to present proof in Surendr’a favor and his drama. Urmila informs her that lawyer elevated his charges, so she is considering of promoting gold chain as Bitti is attempting her finest and can’t handle all the pieces alone. Daadi asks her to go and promote chain to jeweler. Bitti video calls her. She asks what’s she doing in Askhat’s workplace. Bitti indicators that she rejoined Akshat’s workplace for cash and indicators that Yash is becoming a member of Akshat’s workplace. Daadi fumes that Yash is match to return to workplace however to not police station to assist his father. Bitti indicators that she’s going to make Yash give proof in favor of Surendra. Daadi says she trusts her.

At hospital. Pratap;s situation worsens. Vaishali, Supriya, and Sakshi enter room and stand nervous seeing his situation. Physician provides him injection, and he falls unconscious. Tehy stand shocked seeing that and ask if he’s superb. Physician says he’s sorry to tell that Pratap went into coma. Sakshi asks when will he regain consciousness. Physician says its troublesome to say. Yash peeps through window and smirks. Sakshi takes oath to take revenge from Surendra and his household.

Yash will get prepared for workplace in blazer and praises himself. He thinks Pratap’s wicket is down and now Akshat will fulfill Pratap’s promise by giving him a place in workplace, he ought to get a place no less than under Akshat. He will get a message from an unknown quantity that he is aware of what he did at building web site and has proof of it. He replies who’s he, all his allegations are garbage. Blackmailer sends video and says they are going to meet quickly. Yash stands tensed.

In police station, Surendra boasts about his son Yash and challenges inspector that his son will bail him out quickly. Bitti listening to his phrases provides meals to constable and asks him to inform Surendra that his son introduced it. Constable praises that Surendra is fortunate to have a daughter like her, however he’s overconfident on his son. He provides tiffin to Surendra saying his son gave it and left. Surendra says possibly he doesn’t wish to see his father on this situation and enjoys meals saying his son is aware of his favourite meals. He coughs whereas consuming. Bitti brings water and presents him hiding her face after which hides. Constable reveals that he boasts about his ineffective son each day, however doesn’t know that his daughter convey him meals each day and gave him water now; his son didn’t even come to seek out out if he’s alive or lifeless. Surendra throws meals and yells that he would reasonably die than having black shadow’s introduced meals, he doesn’t need any relationship with abshaguni/inauspcious woman. Bitti cries listening to that.

Within the morning, Bitti presents kadha/natural soup to Daadi. Daadi drinks it and says she may be very energetic once more. She reminisces forcfeeding Urmila to kill Bitti in womb and feels responsible. Urmila asks her not to consider previous and to assume the way to free Surendra. Daadi says she is correct. Bitti attracts sketch of Surendra getting out of jail in 6 days. Daadi asks if she’s going to actually get Surendra out in 6 days. Bitti hugs her and says they are going to go to advocate after coming back from workplace. Urmila asks how will they inform advocate that they couldn’t organize his charges. Vaishali asks Akshat to bribe Surendra’s lawyer to again off from case. Yash scolds servants to iron his fits quickly. Servant brings him ironed fits. He finds blood marks on shirt with assassin written on it and photographs displaying Yash pushing Pratap from constructing. He panics that he desires to take over workplace, however his unkown enemy desires to show him; he won’t let anybody damage his plan. He hides shirt underneath mattress.

Bitti prepares meals in workplace canteen when her dupatta falls close to gasoline. Askhat will get involved noticing that.

Precap: Vaishali with Askhat meets Surendra’s lawyer and says he shouldn’t get out of jail at any price. Urmila noticing that confronts her that they’re displaying their cash energy. Yash meets his blackmailer. Akshat thinks why he sees reality in Bitti’s eyes and can’t hate her.

Replace Credit score to: MA