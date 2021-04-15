Teri Laadli Mein 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Teri Laadli Mein fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Teri Laadli Mein fifteenth April 2021 Akshat will get involved seeing Bitti’s duppata close to gasoline range whereas she is busy cooking. He runs to her and pulls her dupatta away from gasoline range. she slips. He holds her. Their eyes meet. Naina Thaglenge…track performs within the background. He scolds her to work rigorously, then says firm doesn’t have waste cash to spend on her. He will get Vaishali’s name that they need to go to Surendra’s lawyer to bribe him to not battle his case. Bitti additionally will get Urmila’s name that they should go to lawyer.

In police station, constable gives his daughter’s birthday sweets to everybody. Surendra feedback that one ought to solely have fun son’s birthday as sons are born as boon and daughters as curse, sons will care for them whereas daughter will destroy their lives, and many others. Constable gives him cake and says he can not consider that there are nonetheless folks like him with such an inexpensive considering, boys are born with destiny and ladies are born with good destiny, the son about whom he’s boasting about didn’t even come to see him as soon as whereas his daughter comes not less than 4 instances a day to verify on him, he’s so unfortunate to have such an inexpensive considering, and many others.

Urmila with Bitti enters lawyer’s workplace and hears Vaishali bribing lawyer and ordering him to again off from Surendra’s case and ensure Surendra is punished rigorously for harming Pratap. She confronts that wealthy folks like her should buy something they need with cash and stoop so low for his or her profit. Vaishali says she mustn’t speak about morales as her household betrayed them, her son tricked Richa and married her, and many others. Urmila says she mustn’t punish father for son’s sins and may discover out reality from Yash as solely he is aware of that Surendra is harmless. At dwelling, Yash will get prepared for workplace considering he shouldn’t hassle about blackmailer’s messages. Blackmailer sends him video the place he pushes Pratap from constructing and messages to satisfy him. Yash thinks he won’t fall for blackmailer’s methods after which thinks what if he exhibits video to everybody.

Vaishali says its proved that Surendra pushed Pratap and Yash is hiding reality to guard his father. She orders lawyer to inform Urmila that he’s backing off from case. Urmila pleads lawyer that she introduced 50% charges and pleads to not again off from case. Lawyer says he can not take her case. Urmila pleads Vaishali to not bribe lawyer. Vaishali says she’s going to fail her probabilities of saving Surendra and get justice to Pratap. Bitti requests Akshat. Urmila stops her and walks away telling Vaishali that she is doing unsuitable. Vaishali says she is doing proper and can get Surendra punished for certain.

TYash walks to Akshat’s cabin and asks peon if Akshat didn’t come to workplace but. Peon says Akshat will come late. Yash sits on Akshat’s chair considering he’ll takeover it quickly. Blackmailer calls him and warns to cease ignoring him or else he’ll ship him to jail, he ought to come and meet him outdoors workplace quickly. Yash will get tensed.

Bitti returns dwelling and sadly reminisces Vaishali’s phrases. Daadi asks her to not get disenchanted as they nonetheless have 5 days left, they need to belief god. She feeds sugarcane juice to Bitti. Gauri enters and stunned seeing that asks if she is admittedly seeing Bitti and Daadi collectively. Urmila says she already knowledgeable her over cellphone. Gauri asks Daadi if she actually accepted Bitti. Daadi asks if she ought to tear her chest and present her love for Bitti. Gauri hugs Bitti and says she is glad for her that her childhood want is fulfilled. She asks Daadi to present even her some reward. Daadi acts as scolding her and asks her to sit down. Akshat returns dwelling and reminisces his love for Bitti. Naina Thaklenge..track performs within the background. He thinks why he feels Bitti is correct, he ought to hate her as a substitute.

Yash waits for the blackmailer at his stated spot. Blackmailer enters. Yash is shock to determine him. Daadi offers reward to Gauri and says she realized that her granddaughters are her actual belongings, She hopes Surendra is out of jail quickly. Gauri says her husband is fearful for papa after chatting with him. Daadi asks when did he meet Surendra. Gauri says he had come that day to hunt cash from Surendra and was trying glad after returning dwelling and instructed he organized cash, so she thought he met papa. Daadi asks to overlook about it and have meals with them. Bitti remembers Gauri’s phrases and thinks one thing is unsuitable.

Precap:

Blackmailer calls for 5 lakhs from Yash. Yash calls for 5 lakhs from Sakshi subsequent and threatens to present proof in Surendra's favor if she doesn't. Bitti throws a ball with observe in entrance of Richa. Akshat picks it.