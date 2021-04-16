Teri Laadli Mein 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Teri Laadli Mein sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Teri Laadli Mein sixteenth April 2021 Yash requests Sakshi to provide him 5 lakhs. She yells that she doesn’t have free cash, he’s going to workplace and ought to be pleased with no matter he’s getting, she won’t give him even a penny. Yash goes into flashback the place he identifies Gauri’s husband/jijaji as blackmailer and asks what’s he’s doing. Jijaji reminisces following Surendra and recording Yash pushing Pratap from constructing by mistake and reveals video to him. Yash will get tensed. Jijaji says he has saved many copies of this video and calls for 5 lakhs. Yash asks from the place will he get a lot cash. Jijaji says he’s a SIL of a wealthy household and may get 5 lakhs simply, if he doesn’t, he’ll go to jail. Out of flashback, he threatens Sakshi to provide him 5 lakhs or else he’ll give proof in favor of Surendra and reveal that Praap fell by himself. Sakshi says no person will belief him. Yash says he’ll give proof in court docket the place choose will consider him, then Bitti will win Akshat and Sakshi will lose him.

Gauri sees Bitti not having meals and asks her to have meals as her worries won’t deliver papa again dwelling, now even lawyer has backed off and with out Yash’s proof, papa received’t be out of jail. Urmila says Yash will not be even choosing name. Bitti calls Richa. Richa having breakfast with Akshat tries to select name. Akshat asks her to take a seat and picks cellphone. Vaishali snatches cellphone and disconnects name saying she won’t let Bitti and her household’s evil shadows fall on her daughter and her youngster. Richa asks whose cellphone was it. Vaishali says telecaller’s. Bitti calls again. Richa asks to provide her cellphone as bank card firm should have referred to as relating to billing. Vaishali acts as slipping and drops cellphone in juice. Gauri says cellphone is switched off and asks Bitti what is going to they do now. Bitti indicators that she is going to write a letter and provides it to Richa. Gauri asks how will they ship it to her. Sakshi offers Yash 5 lakhs and thinks don’t know what Richa noticed on this low-cost man.

Bitti reaches exterior Richa’s home and tries to garner her consideration by throwing a ball in the direction of her, however stops seeing Akshat coming right here with fruits. Richa says he’s doing unsuitable with Bitti. He asks to not hassle about it and have fruits. Bitti throws ball in the direction of her as soon as Akshat leaves. Akshat returns and picks it. Bitti indicators at Richa to take ball from him. Richa takes ball from Akshat and as soon as he leaves finds a notice in it to ship Yash again dwelling by some means. Richa walks to Yash and requests him to deliver again jewellery from his home as its price lakhs. Yash thinks Dadi and maa might promote jewellery to bail out Surendra and says they are going to go now and convey again jewellery. Vaishali walks in and asks the place are they going. Richa says she is having stomachache, so she goes to physician with Yash. Vaishali says she is going to take her to physician and goes to take out automotive. Richa asks Yash to deliver jewellery from dwelling alone.

Yash reaches dwelling and calls for jewellery saying he actually doesn’t know what occurred at development website. Bitti reveals video of Surendra boasting that his son will bail him out. Yash yells that he doesn’t need to see all that and desires Richa’s jewellery again as he thinks Daadi needs to promote them. Daadi angrily returns jewellery and requests him to avoid wasting his father. He yells that this home is comply with of sorrows as everybody cry right here at all times and walks in the direction of door. Urmila holds his toes. He asks what’s she doing. She asks if he ever thought that any of the member of the family is pondering unhealthy for him, his papa cherished him most and if he may, he would have given him the entire world; Yash took papa’s identify first as a substitute of maa first, Surendra boasts about it even now. She continues pouring her coronary heart out describing how a lot Surendra loves him and when Surendra wants him, he doesn’t need to assist him, and many others. She lastly begs him holding her pallu to avoid wasting his father.

