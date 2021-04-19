Teri Laadli Mein 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Bitti Doubts Yash – TMT Updates

Teri Laadli Mein nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Urmila pleads Yash to present proof in favor of Surendra and says she misplaced her son, however can not lose her husband. Yash holds her arms, then reminisces Sakshi’s warning and says no matter Urmila instructed is true, however he can not give proof in courtroom. Urmila stands shattered listening to that and pleads him once more. He walks away. Daadi asks Urmila to not cease him as he’s egocentric from childhood. Her well being deteriorates out of the blue, Gauri and Bitti maintain her and convey water for her. She drinks water. After someday, she says Urmila has gone to satisfy Surendra and don’t know what she is going to say when Surendra asks about Yash. Gauri’s husband comes closely inebriated and says he’s very joyful. Gauri holds him. He greets Dadi and asks what occurred that they’re mourning. Gauri informs that Yash had come. He asks why didn’t they cease Yash, tells Dadi that Yash could be very merciless and is making his personal father a scapegoat. Gauri stops him and takes him in the direction of door. Bitti indicators to feed him meals and let him sleep right here. Dadi says Bitti is true.

Bitti tells Gauri that there’s some connection between Yash and jijaji and requests to seek out out fact from him. Gauri agrees and asks how will she get fact out of her husband. Bitti provides her Surendra’s alcohol bottle. Gauri serves alcohol to her husband and asks what was he telling about Yash. Husband says her brother is taking part in a giant sport. She asks what sort of sport. He says her husband trapped a wealthy lady and is fooling everybody. He falls asleep murmuring tomorrow is a giant day. Bitti asks her to ask what’s telling. She asks Bitti to keep watch over Yash whereas she tries to seek out out what her husband needs to say.

Subsequent morning, Bitti sees Yash getting out of automobile chatting with somebody over cellphone and moving into workplace. She follows him, slips and falls on a ladder injuring her brow. Akshat will get involved noticing that, scolds her, and checks her damage. He holds her hand and makes her sit and brings chilly pack to use on her brow. She shies. He himself applies it. Their eyes meet. Oh Re Piya..track performs within the background. He then will get acutely aware and walks away. She remembers Jijaji’s phrases and takes espresso to Yash’s cabin. Yash ignores her, asks to cease staring him, hold espresso and depart. He will get Jijaji’s message and packs his bag nervously. Bitti silently locks his cabin from exterior and switches off her cellular. He calls her and continues knocking door. Jijaji calls him and asks when is he coming. Yash says his cabin is locked from exterior, so he can not come. Jijaji says he’s coming behind his cabin’s window, he can provide him cash through window. Yash agrees and provides cash through window. Bitti notices him giving cash to jijaji.

Precap: Vaishali asks Akshat to persuade his sister to not go to her in-laws’ place. Richa says Yash doesn’t wish to go to his home and comply with a son’s obligation. Akshat notices Bitti in peril once more and will get fearful for her.

