Teri Laadli Mein 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates

Teri Laadli Mein nineteenth April 2021 Urmila pleads Yash to provide proof in favor of Surendra and says she misplaced her son, however can not lose her husband. Yash holds her fingers, then reminisces Sakshi’s warning and says no matter Urmila instructed is correct, however he can not give proof in courtroom. Urmila stands shattered listening to that and pleads him once more. He walks away. Daadi asks Urmila to not cease him as he’s egocentric from childhood. Her well being deteriorates all of a sudden, Gauri and Bitti maintain her and convey water for her. She drinks water. After someday, she says Urmila has gone to satisfy Surendra and don’t know what she’s going to say when Surendra asks about Yash. Gauri’s husband comes closely inebriated and says he’s very glad. Gauri holds him. He greets Dadi and asks what occurred that they’re mourning. Gauri informs that Yash had come. He asks why didn’t they cease Yash, tells Dadi that Yash could be very merciless and is making his personal father a scapegoat. Gauri stops him and takes him in direction of door. Bitti alerts to feed him meals and let him sleep right here. Dadi says Bitti is correct.

Bitti tells Gauri that there’s some connection between Yash and jijaji and requests to search out out reality from him. Gauri agrees and asks how will she get reality out of her husband. Bitti provides her Surendra’s alcohol bottle. Gauri serves alcohol to her husband and asks what was he telling about Yash. Husband says her brother is taking part in a giant recreation. She asks what sort of recreation. He says her husband trapped a wealthy woman and is fooling everybody. He falls asleep murmuring tomorrow is a giant day. Bitti asks her to ask what’s telling. She asks Bitti to regulate Yash whereas she tries to search out out what her husband needs to say.

Subsequent morning, Bitti sees Yash getting out of automobile talking to somebody over telephone and moving into workplace. She follows him, slips and falls on a ladder injuring her brow. Akshat will get involved noticing that, scolds her, and checks her harm. He holds her hand and makes her sit and brings chilly pack to use on her brow. She shies. He himself applies it. Their eyes meet. Oh Re Piya..tune performs within the background. He then will get acutely aware and walks away. She remembers Jijaji’s phrases and takes espresso to Yash’s cabin. Yash ignores her, asks to cease staring him, maintain espresso and depart. He will get Jijaji’s message and packs his bag nervously. Bitti silently locks his cabin from outdoors and switches off her cell. He calls her and continues knocking door. Jijaji calls him and asks when is he coming. Yash says his cabin is locked from outdoors, so he can not come. Jijaji says he’s coming behind his cabin’s window, he may give him cash through window. Yash agrees and offers cash through window. Bitti notices him giving cash to jijaji.

Vaishali asks Akshat to persuade his sister to not go to her in-laws' place. Richa says Yash doesn't wish to go to his home and observe a son's obligation. Akshat notices Bitti at risk once more and will get nervous for her.

