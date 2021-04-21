Teri Laadli Mein 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sakshi Blackmails Raju – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Teri Laadli Mein 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sakshi Blackmails Raju

Teri Laadli Mein twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Gauri tells Bitti that Rajat is definitely hiding from her and she or he is bound papa/Surendra informed him one thing on accident day and he entire day watches one thing in his cell. Daadi calls her for prayers and she or he joins daadi. Urmila informs Bitti that she noticed Rajat when Surendra left house angrily and he adopted Surendra. She says perhaps Rajat spoke to Surendra, why is Rajat spending a lot, she feels one thing is bizarre. Bitti reminisces Yash giving cash to somebody. Again to workplace, she attracts a sketch and throws paper in Yash’s workplace. Yash having fun with juice receives it and will get tensed seeing sketch of him pushing Pratap from constructing and giving cash to somebody. He realizes Bitti made this sketch and fumes. Bitti walks to her. He asks what she desires. She alerts that she is aware of his reality. He thinks if Rajat betrayed him even after taking cash, then thinks if she is aware of reality, she would have slapped him and dragged him to police station. He asks what reality she is speaking about, he was not on the development website when accident occurred, so she ought to cease troubling him and get out of his cabin. Bitti walks away. Sakshi notices Bitti and thinks of doing one thing earlier than her plan spoils.

Vaishali hears Richa chatting with Urmila over cellphone and asking her not fear about her and handle Daadi. She angrily breaks juice glass. Richa asks if she is harm. Vaishali says she just isn’t bothered about her emotions. Richa asks what occurred. Vaishali says she is supporting the individuals who harmed them. Richa says relationships can’t be damaged simply, it isn’t proved but that Surendra pushed Pratap from constructing. Vaishali walks away fuming.

Sakshi calls peon Raju and orders him one thing. He wanting tensed nods sure. Bitti returns house and cries marking date. Urmila notices her and asks why is she crying. Dadi walks to them coughing and asks why are they crying. Bitti alerts that solely 4 days are left earlier than Navdurga competition begins and she or he didn’t but bailed out papa. Urmila says she is aware of, however Yash is denying to offer proof in Surendra’s favor and now all doorways are shut. She alerts that father considers son as throne and daughter as footwear. Urmila says she is correct, however father forgets that footwear protects them and never crown; she is bound that Bitti will bail out Surendra and can acquire the respect which she deserves. Daadi says identical to she realized that Bitti is her satisfaction, Surendra may also notice it as soon as and can maintain her inside house as his proud daughter.

Bitti affords cash to lawyer. Lawyer assures that he’ll attempt his greatest. Bitti marks yet another day on wall, walks to workplace and tries to persuade Yash exhibiting his and Surendra’s pics, however Yash pushes her and walks away. Akshat notices that. Again house, she falls asleep on ground when she goals about Surendra’s torture by police, wakes up and marks yet another day on wall. Within the morning, she performs pooja and performs shank. Urmila tells Daadi that Bitti can sacrifice something to bail out her papa from jail. Daadi prays god to hearken to Bitti’s prayers and bail out Surendra. On the opposite aspect, Akshat with entire prays god that reality needs to be out at the moment and Pratap will get justice.

Inspector brings Surendra to court docket and says its time for him going to jail. Surendra boasts that his son will free him and take him from right here. Court docket listening to begins. Pratap’s lawyer says decide didn’t pronounce judgement throughout final session, so he has introduced 2 evidences at the moment. Yash thinks if Rajat will give proof. Rajat thinks why will he. Lawyer says his first proof is Raju and calls him in dias. Raju walks into dias. Lawyer asks him to inform what occurred that day. Raju reminisces Sakshi blackmailing him to kick him out of job if he doesn’t give faux proof in opposition to Surendra. He says Surendra had come to workplace looking out Pratap, he informed him that Pratap went to development website, Surendra left angrily murmuring he’ll kill Pratap at the moment.

Precap: Yash lies in court docket that Surendra pushed Pratap from constructing. Surendra angrily holds his collar. Lawyer says when Surendra can threaten his son, it’s proved that Surendra is perpetrator.

Replace Credit score to: MA

