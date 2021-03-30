Teri Laadli Mein 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

ENTERTAINMENT

Teri Laadli Mein 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update

Teri Laadli Mein 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update

Teri Laadli Mein 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com

Teri Laadli Mein 30th March 2021 When Bitti performs Yash’s prewedding ritual, Surendra walks in and asks what is happening. Bitti hides behind Urmila. Surendra asks to continue ritual and says he will apply tilak to everyone today. Gauri tells Bitti that papa is very happy and may apply tilak to even Bitti. Surendra applies tialk to everyone except Bitti and walks away. Bitti feels sad. Daadi yells at Bitti that she should be happy that they are taking her along for wedding.

Surendra and Yash dance with baratis and get into car. Daadi also dances with them. Vaishali with family waits for barat. Akshat thinks where is Bitti, she should have been here by now. Sakshi asks what is he saying. He says he is waiting for Baraat. Pratap says Surendra must have delayed purposefully. Akshat asks if he is ready for the ritual. Baraat reaches dancing. Sakshi says they are dancing so cheaply. Akshat walks to Bitti, kneels down and proposes her to marry him. Main Agar Tumsa Haseen…song plays in the background. She holds his hand and nods yes. He realizes its his imagination, dances with baraat, and walks towards Bitti when Sakshi stops him. Vaishali asks Pratap to welcome baraat. Pratap angrily tries to garland Surendra, but Surendra snatches garland and throws it away, dances around him, says Richa is like his daughter rand if he will not perform nagin dance in his daughter’s wedding. Akshat invites Pratap for dance. Surendra performs nagin dance and Pratap forcefully mimics as playing been and puts garland in Surendra’s neck.

Bitti signals Akshat its time for jaymala. Akshat informs same. Vaishali asks Surendra to get in. Surendra says how can they. Everyone get tensed. Surednra says bride’s father and brother should get groom out of car. Pratap and Akshat get Akshat out of car and Vaishali performs Yash’s aarti. Surendra says main ritual is still awaited. Pratap asks which ritual is left now. Akshat thinks why Pratap is acting as not knowing anything. Surendra says Pratap has to wash his feet or else he will take back baraat. Akshat remembers promising Surendra. Pratap asks Akshat how can he agree for such an unusual demand. Sakshi says exactly. Vaishali pleads Surendra not to spoil such an event with usual demand. Surendra says he agreed for wedding only with this demand. Akshat pleads Surendra that elder brother is like a father and he will wash his feet. Surendra gets adamant. Yash requests Surendra to let Akshat wash his feet. Surendra asks family to take back baraat. Vaishali please him again and then Pratap. Pratap says let him go as he just wants to insult him. Vaishali says its not good if baraat goes back. Supriya warns Pratap that if Richa’s wedding is canceled, even Sakshi’s wedding will be canceled. Bitti prays god. Pratap agrees. Gauri informs Bitti that god fulfilled her prayer, Pratap agreed for the ritual. Pratap brings water feeling humiliated. Surendra shows his blackened feet reminiscing taking oath to make Pratap hold his feet and signals Pratap to wash his feet. Pratap washes his feet. Surendra asks if its not cleaning, he should continue trying.

Precap:

Teri Laadli Mein 31st March 2021 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Pratap thinks Surendra made him clean dirt, he will smear dirt on his face and kill him.

