ENTERTAINMENT

Teri Laadli Mein 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Akshat Vents Out His Anger On Bitti – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Teri Laadli Mein 5th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Pratap warns Akshat that he should clear his doubt with Bitti, but should not get blind in friendship. Akshat agrees and takes inebriated Yash from there. Sakshi tells Pratap that if Bitti does something again, their plan will spoil. Pratap says they should make sure it doesn’t happen. Next day, in office canteen, Bitti catches a thief stealing money from locker. He pushes her away and escapes. She knocks table and calls for help. Askhat enters and asks what happened. She signals that a thief had come. He says he sent that thief to show everyone that she is not wrong. He shows her drawn sketches and asks if she made them. She nods yes. He asks if she is Yash’s sister and Surendra’s daughter. She nods yes. He claps and asks why did she hid Yash’s truth and insulted him. She stands silently. He shouts why. She gets tensed.

Daadi calls Yash and fumes when he doesn’t pick call, says looks like Richa stayed back at her parent’s place. Surendra while repairing iron says Yash will come back soon. She says Yash may get lured by his wife. He says Yash is his son and will not become his MIL’s puppet.

Akshat asks Bitti why did she ruin her sister’s life with a lie, he fixed alliance with Surendra’s house with a great hope, but her lie ruined it. She signals to let her explain. He says she did it for money and because of her, Richa’s baby will be in dark forever, he cannot face his mom because of her, etc., and shouts to just go way from him. He says he had dreamt a lot with her, but he will lose his family’s trust because of her; he shouts again to leave and she leaves. She then returns canteen keys and Akshat’s coffee to peon Raju. He asks where is she going. She signals that he doesn’t have to look for another job and leaves. Akshat vents out his anger reminiscing time spent with Bitti. Bitti also reminisces same and smiles imagining him everywhere. A sad song plays in the background. Sakshi shows them over video call to Pratap and says their plan is working. He says she is right.

Bitti returns home and reminsices Askhat’s words. She calls Yash. Yash wakes up. Richa asks if he is feeling better. Yash reminisces yesterday’s incident and thinks don’t know what all he blabbered in inebriation. Vaishali offers him lemon juice and asks how is he feeling now. Yash relaxes thinking he didn’t blabber much. Richa says they should return home. Yash acts as having severe headache. Vaishali says she will inform Surendra that they are staying here tonight. Yash’s hand touches phone screen and Bitti’s video call gets picked. She sees Pratap with Sakshi informing family that Pandit found Sakshi and Akshat’s wedding muhurat. Akshat says he wants to get married as soon as possible according on Pratap’s selected date. She shatters seeing that.

Surendra gets angry when Yash doesn’t pick his phone calls. Urmila asks Bitti if she spoke to Yash. Bitti reminsces Akshat’s words and feels sad. Yash calls Surendra. Surendra asks when is he coming. Bitti sees him stepping on a nail and keeps her hand on it injuring herself. Yash informs Surendra that he is not coming tonight as Richa’s family doesn’t send pregnant woman out at night. Surendra sadly informs Daadi that her son stayed in sasural and felt sasural’s comfort is more important than father’s dignity. He doesn’t get sleep whole night. Bitti feels sad noticing it.

Next morning, Daadi wishes herself happy birthday and praises herself looking in mirror. She asks family if they are still sleeping instead of celebrating her birthday. Urmila greets her and Surendra brings her gift. Daadi gets happy and says she is waiting for Yash’s and his in-laws’ gifts and asks him to video call Yash and let him speak to him. Yash picks call and shows him having green tea. Surendra asks him to wish happy birthday to Daadi. Yash does. Daadi thanks him and asks him to return soon for her birthday party. He agrees and disconnects call seeing Pratap.

Precap: No prepcap today.

Update Credit to: MA

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
677
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
659
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
659
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
648
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
625
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
617
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
611
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
541
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
518
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
518
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top