Teri Laadli Mein 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Teri Laadli Mein 7th April 2021 Dadi with Urmila sadly waits for Surendra and Yash to return home to celebrate her birthday. Surendra returns home heavily inebriated. Dadi and Urmila rush to him and ask if Yash didn’t come along. Bitti signals Urmila that he didn’t. Surendra pours his heart out and says his son kicked him out of his in-laws’ house. He walks towards his and Yash’s photo frame warning not to interfere between father and son. He describes how happily he danced for 4 hours when Yash was born and spent his whole month’s salary in celebration, how he got concerned when he fell from cycle when he was 5-year-old, how he fulfilled all his responsibilities and sacrificed his wishes for his better future, but he became Pratap’s puppet and insulted his father. Daadi reminds its Yash’s photo and not Yash. He says she will celebrate birthday even without Yash’s presence and making Daadi cut cake feeds it to YTash’s photo. He falls asleep holding pic. Bitti cleans his face injury applies medicine to it.
Next morning, Bitti video calls Richa and signals her to bring Yash to temple. Sakshi shows bridal dresses to Akshat and asks which color will look good on her. Akshat imagines Bitti in dress and says all colors look pretty on her. Sakshi angrily throws her laptops saying she is Sakshi and not Bitti. Pratap noticing that thinks he needs to expel Bitti from Akshat’s life. Bitti takes Urmila to temple. Urmila asks why did she bring her here instead of Yash’s in-law’s house. Bitti signals that Richa will bring Yash here. Richa brings Yash there. Yash noticing Bitti and Urmila there asks what are they doing here. Richa asks Yash to sort out whatever happened and goes inside temple. Urmila confronts Yash for insulting his father. Yash says he will never return home after what papa did, but then changes tone seeing Richa coming and says he will come home once Richa wants to. Bitti signals Richa to return home soon.
Surendra receives lemon juice via delivery boy and asks who ordered it. Yash video calls him and says he sent lemon juice to clear his hangover and asks why did he create such a big drama last night, if he doesn’t trust his son. Pratap noticing that warns Yash not to speak to waste people and concentrate on work, he should accompany him to construction site right now. Yash agrees and disconnects call. Surendra fumes noticing that and leaves house to confront Pratap. Pratap reaches construction site and makes Yash call Bitti there. Yash asks why did he call Bitti here. Pratap says Bitti is a hurdle in his life and he should gt rid off her. Surendra reaches there and fights with Pratap for snatching his son from him. Yash supports Pratap. Bitti also reaches venue and even Akshat heads towards it to get Pratap’s signatures on some documents. Surendra trashes Pratap brutally. Pratap picks a stick and hits Surendra. Surendra hits wall and collapses. Pratap trying to hit him again slips and falls from building. Someone records their fight.
Precap:
Teri Laadli Mein 8th April 2021 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Police tortures Surendra. Dadi pleads Yash to come to police station and give evidence that his papa is innocent. Yash says he will not and pushes her saying let papa suffering for his deed. Bitti holds Daadi and slaps Yash.