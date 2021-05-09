Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 10th May 2021 Written Update: Jogi stands up for Mahi

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Jogi meeting Pankaj. Pankaj says its tough for him to manage everything now. Carrying fake beard and all are not easy. Jogi says don’t take off the beard. Mahi or Rupa can catch you. Jogi asks help from Pankaj regarding the dance competition. He says I want Mahi to participate in it. Do some miracle so that I can again walk and don’t need to continue the drama. Pankaj tells about one idea to Jogi. They hear soneone’s voice and Jogi again sits on wheelchair. Chanda enters tabela with gifts suddenly. Jogi tells Chanda to leave else he knows how to tackle her.

Chanda says you are on wheelchair but threatening me? She laughs. Chanda looks for Mahi and says the place is so dirty but she is here to meet Mahi as we are friends. Mahi is helpless that she needs to adjust now. Mahi says you don’t need to feel sad for me. As what you did to me during wedding after that we are not friends anymore. Chanda then sprays perfume and says a bad smell is coming from Mahi. She can’t bear that.

Mahi says you live in a fake world, there everything is fake like the perfume. Chanda says your marriage with Jogi is called fake. She takes selfie with Mahi and says she will send it to her fiance Arjun to laugh at Jogi and Mahi’s poor condition. Jogi loses his temper but Pankaj stops him. Mahi says don’t know your marriage will happen with Arjun or not but I know it clear that Arjun won’t respect you neither he will respect the marriage. Chanda says you are jealous. Later she tries to attack Mahi but Jogi comes in between. He says to Chanda I don’t know about you but I respect my wife. If you utter a word against Mahi I’ll forget you are a woman. Mahi looks happy and she holds Jogi’s wheelchair. Chanda leaves saying whatever my work is done.

Pappu lies to Dharampal that he will get 60 lakhs in return of the mortgage papers. Dharampal trusts him and handovers the papers. Pappu smirks thinking now Dharampal will lose the house forever. Pappu gets one call and says I am coming to meet you.

Chanda shows Jogi’s and Pankaj’s video to Rai where Jogi is standing on his foot. Chanda instigates Rai against Jogi saying she took risk to collect proof against Jogi. Jogi is such a dangerous person that he kidnapped Arjun despite of the tight security. Rai gets impressed. Pappu says means Arjun and Chanda’s marriage is final. Rai says hold on. You will fulfil your promise first.

Pappu shows mortgage papers to Rai saying Chopras will stay in footpath soon. Rai says that’s not enough but I want Jogi’s legs should be broken. Pappu assures him saying he will break Jogi’s all bones. Pankaj comes and Rai fires him from job angrily. He shows the video to Pankaj saying how can you help Jogi when he ruined Arjun’s life. Pankaj pleads saying he needs the job. Chanda gives idea to Rai saying they can use him to destroy Jogi. Rai agrees and tells Pankaj to do what Chanda is saying.

Mahi cooks food for Jogi’s family to perform the ritual. Jogi keeps staring at her. Mahi serves food to them. Jogi and Biji enjoy having the food. Jogi burps. Jogi asks Mahi is there any work you don’t know? Mahi taunts him saying yes I can’t be lazy like you. Rupa supports Mahi saying Jogi doesn’t move from his place all day. Jogi in excitement says he will get better in two days. Mahi says how? Jogi says he is very strong and he further makes excuses saying doctor told him he will be fine soon. Pankaj enters along with another doctor. Chanda and Pappu also arrive. Jogi gets shocked. He thinks they are going to create scene for sure.

The Episode ends