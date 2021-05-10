Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 11th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Mahi says why are you all here? Chanda says you’re still our relative. Pappu says we have to check whether you have money or not. You married a poor low-class man. We can’t see this and now he’s handicapped. I will help you today. I brought the best doctor in the city. He will start treating Jogi. Mahi says that isn’t needed. He’s already being treated. Biji says go from here. Chanda says we will do what we are here for, treat Jogi. Pankaj says doctor Batra is a very senior doctor. I said he will get better, it was because of him. Pappu says and we will also find out if Jogi is lying or not. He will make you do bhangra. Jogi says I don’t need it. I can’t keep changing the doctor. Biji says we don’t have a ritual of changing the doctor. Rupa says what? And he’s a big doctor. Let me him treat you. Biji says we don’t want your favor. Rupa says we will pay him. Jogi says my doctor is better.

Pappu says you know why is he saying no? Because there’s nothing to heal. Jogi is fine. He’s not injured. So he will get exposed. Jogi says shut up and do this drama somewhere else. Biji says stop with your lies. Pappu says your son is a liar. Chanda says let’s take a second opinion and right diagnosis? Rupa says okay. Pappu says come, doctor..

The doctor starts hitting a small hammer. Jogi says I don’t feel anything. Pappu says to do it with some power.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Atiba