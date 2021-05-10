Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 11th May 2021 Written Update: Jogi’s act gets exposed by Chanda and Pappu

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Mahi asking Pappu and Chanda do they have any work here? Chanda taunts her saying we do have relation with you though you forgot about that. Pappu says though Mahi didn’t fulfil her duties towards her family but he will fulfil his responsiblity. Pappu says Mahi needs help as Jogi is jobless and is now on wheelchair. Mahi won’t object. Pappu says he has called another doctor called Dr Batra. Who will give better treatment to Jogi. Mahi says Jogi’s treatment is already going on we don’t need another doctor. Biji supports Mahi and tells Pappu to leave. Chanda says let us help you. We are relatives right.

Jogi thinks this Dr Batra is sign of danger. Pankaj takes Pappu’s side saying you can trust Dr Batra. He will treat Jogi better. Jogi gets shocked. Pappu says mockingly please agree as the real reason of Jogi’s fracture will be revealed. What if nothing happened to Jogi at all. Jogi says he can choose doctor on his own. A good doctor is checking him already. He will get better. Rupa tells Jogi what’s wrong in it if a senior doctor treats you. You will recover soon. Biji says we don’t want any favor to which Rupa says we shall pay, we are not getting free treatment. Mahi also supports Rupa.

Pappu reveals Jogi is not letting the doctor check him as he is perfectly fine. He is deceiving you all. Jogi says why are you trying to create scene here. Biji stops Pappu from telling anything. Pappu says your grandson is a liar. Chanda says we need expert’s advice for once. Rupa nods. Pappu says I can challenge you Jogi is lying. He tells the Dr Batra to check Jogi. He checks Jogi’s legs. Jogi says he can’t sense anything. Pappu gives big hammer to the doctor saying Jogi is strong you should check using this. Pappu gives open callenge to Jogi that he will prove his dishonesty and in return Jogi will do what he says. Jogi accepts his challenge and tells if he wins Pappu will listen to Jogi. Pappu hits Jogi’s leg with big hammer.

Jogi hides his pain and says he is feeling nothing. Mahi gets shocked. Rupa says I can’t see Jogi’s pain. Pappu says admit that you are lying Jogi. Jogi bears the pain and blood comes out. Jogi thinks he can’t lose Mahi’s trust. Rupa and Mahi stop Pappu from hitting Jogi. Mahi says you are not doctor that you will treat Jogi. Mahi warns Pappu to not touch Jogi. Jogi says he is fine. Pappu says to everyone you are right Jogi is no less than a God. Chanda then takes off Pankaj’s fake beard. Mahi gets shocked. Chanda says look at your husband’s real face. Mahi says means its all drama of Jogi.

Pappu taunts Mahi. Biji tells Pappu to leave immediately. Rupa scolds Pappu for beating Jogi saying why you hit him. Jogi lied to his wife, why you have problem with that? Rupa brings stick and is about to attack Pappu and Chanda. They run off. Pankaj tries to explain Mahi what happened but she stops him. Mahi gets disappointed with Jogi’s act.

The Episode ends