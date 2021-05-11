Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Jogi gets badly injured

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Biji brings a rod, Chanda and Pappu run. Mahi looks at Pappu in anger. Mahi is in tears. Mahi touches his legs. Mahi cries and recalls Pappu hitting him. Mahi says doesn’t it hurt you? What are you made of? If you weren’t injured I would have slapped you. Biji and Rupa were more hurt than you. Why did you do this? What do you want to get out of all this? You want your mother to not leave the house? Why do you always do this for other people? You always hurt yourself. You lied so we don’t fight right? And then you let him keep hitting you? Your legs.. What if they were injured forever. Why do you want to use the brain that you don’t have? Jogi says but I have a heart. Mahi sits down and cries. Mahi says why.. Mahi cries. Jogi holds her hand.

Scene 2

Champa runs inside the house. Rupa and Biji beat them. Chanda says what are you doing.. They lock the door. Biji says we will break the door. Shalu comes there.. They get scared. Shalu says what happened? Rupa says to open the door. I will break your legs. Shalu says why do you have bruises? How did this happen? Biji says we only hit 4 rods. Shalu says these people did it? Shalu says how dare you to hit my Pappu. Pappu stops her and says calm down. They will come back. Chanda says let’s complain to the police. Pappu says the police insulted us right time. We can’t go without proofs. It’s okay if we got hit. At least Jogi is exposed. Because of him my MIL and FIL are in pain. Shalu says you care so much.

Pappu says I have a meeting with organizers of the dance competitions to donate them some money. So they can make a crown for my model ji. Come with me Chanda. They leave. Shalu says he cares so much for me.

Scene 3

Jogi says I don’t know about you but I am very lucky to have you. You care for me. I love you a lot.

Pappu and Chanda show the video to Rai. He says well done. The first time you did something good. He says it was Chanda’s idea. She’s so wise. Chanda says my brother schooled me. I learned it from the best. They laugh. He says come sit. Rai says crush Jogi and Mahi’s life. I will make your lives. Close all doors for that Chopra family. Pappu says I will give you good news every day. These Chopras would be on the road soon.

Scene 4

Dharam calls Aksh. Seema says where is he? Akash says I got all the vegetables and did all the bargaining. Dharam says he’s growing up. Dharam recalls how Mahi used to give him his sugar medicine. He says Mahi your thoughts even take care of me Mahi. Akash gives him the medicine and says your son has grown up now. Seema says open your books too. Akash says that’s not my passion. Even if I do job for 5 years I can’t pay back our loan. But if I get selected in a cricket tournament like IPL, we can pay back in a day. Just pray that a big coach selects me.

Scene 5

Mahi cries. Jogi stands up and says Mahi I made a huge mistake. My intentions are never wrong. His legs bleed. Jogi falls. Mahi holds him. Mahi sees blood dripping from his feet. Jogi vomits blood and faints. Mahi screams Jogi..

Episode ends.

Precap-Mahi sleeps next to Jogi to look after him. Rupa says what your BIL did, he deserves revenge. Mahi says this is my family matter, I will show him the real Mahi now.

