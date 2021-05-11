Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 12th May 2021 Written Update: Jogi falls unconscious after his condition worsens

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The Episode starts with Jogi telling Pankaj to leave. Mahi gets disheartened looking at Jogi. She touches his leg. Jogi says don’t worry. I didn’t get hurt much. Mahi scolds him saying don’t you feel pain? See yourself. Think how Biji and Rupa must be feeling. Mahi cries saying why do you torture yourself to make others happy? You did all the drama and then you decided to bear the pain. Without thinking for once you risked your life. Your intentions are good but you chose wrong way to do it. Jogi says he listened to his heart. Mahi gets heartbroken thinking why she even met Jogi. Why all these happened to them. Jogi holds Mahi’s hands. They stare at each other.

Rupa and Biji beat Pappu and Chanda. Pappu and Chanda somehow get inside and close the door. Biji tells Pappu to open the door if he is so much powerful. Rupa tells Biji to go to Jogi. Shalu keeps hand on Pappu’s shoulder and he gets shocked. Shalu asks who beat you Pappu ji? She gets mad at Rupa and Biji. Pappu stops her. He says they will come back. Chanda says they should inform Police. Pappu tells her not to. He says he broke Jogi’s legs for ruining Chopra family’s status. Shalu gets impressed. Pappu goes to meet the organisers with Chanda.

Jogi tells Mahi I feel lucky to have you. He expresses his feelings saying he loves her more than God. Mahi looks at him. (Nayno ne Bandhi kaysi dor re plays in background) Mahi gets up.

Rai looks happy seeing the video where Pappu is breaking Jogi’s legs. Pappu gives credits to Chanda for executing the plan. Rai tells them to ruin Jogi and Mahi’ lives fully in return Pappu will get political benefits. Pappu gives him assurance. Chanda tells she will show this video to Arjun and enjoy watching it. Pappu says Mahi should relax for some time, it’s time to trouble the Chopras.

Akash brings stuffs from market. Seema says Akash has become more responsible. Dharampal misses Mahi. Seema taunts Mahi saying they are in trouble because of her. Akash says he is not studious , if he gets a job he won’t be able to clear the debt but if he gets selected in cricket tournament he will get huge amount of money.

Jogi gets up from wheelchair and says you know I care for you Mahi. Mahi gives him support. Jogi is unable to stand properly. He asks her I want your friendship back. Mahi gets emotional. Jogi suddenly feels uneasy and blood drops fall down. Jogi falls unconscious after vomiting. Mahi gets shocked seeing him. She shouts Jogi.

The Episode ends