Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Mahi saves Jogi by giving blood

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Jogi faints. Rupa and Biji come home. They cry. They call the doctor. The doctor says it’s internal bruises. He kept tolerating the pain so he fainted. Mahi cries. He says I can’t say much until I have the reports. Mahi touches Jogi’s feet. Biji says to Pankaj it all happened because of you. Rupa says it’s a mistake of all of us. This time is just to pray for Jogi. The doctor says we have the report. The hemoglobin is very low. This isn’t good news. He can’t heal until he gets the blood. His life is in danger. Mahi cries. Rupa says take my blood, Biji says take all my blood. He says Biji you can’t give blood in this age. And Rupa ji, your blood group doesn’t match him. He’s B+. He asks Mahi who are you? Rupa says she’s Jogi’s wife. The doctor says let me take your blood samples. Pankaj says take mine as well.

Scene 2

Pappu comes home in goggles. Shalu says you look so good. Renu says you look like a minister. He says model ji you will Mrs. Amritsar award and get 10 lacs. She says but the prize is 5 lacs. He says I will give 5 lacs to double your happiness. Shalu says Renu.. He says why not. Renu can stay here. Your family is my family. Call mummy papa heer as well. We are all family. Shalu and Renu are happy.

Scene 3

The doctor says Mahi’s blood group matched. Rupa says Mahi will you say no? Mahi says what are you saying? Take all my blood. Rupa holds her hand. Mahi says he will be fine. The doctor gives Mahi’s blood to Jogi. They both lay on the same bed. Mahi looks at Jogi, The doctor says how is he so calm? This happens when a patient has a bigger pain than the one he just got. Mahi recalls him saying return my friend. Se recalls her moments with Jogi. Mahi wipes her tears.

Scene 4

Rupa comes to Seema’s house. She says the trash is here. Rupa ties her dupatta. Seema says don’t show your attitude here. I can handle all three of you together. I can cut you all. Rupa says you are the goons. Rupa says your BIL broke my son’s legs. Seema says he’s a prince. He can never do anything. Rupa says he’s a goon. He is a virus. Seema says we do his pooja. Rupa says his money has made you blind. If there’s only one human in your house who knows what is right and wrong, it’s Mahi. Seema says enough. If you take Mahi’s name, I will use this knife. Rupa says I am also a mother, I know what you are going through. But you can’t see that you still love Mahi. That’s why you’re angry. I am also mad at Jogi. But your Pappu attacked him. Your daughter is a diamond. She is the one who solves your problems not creates them. She saved your house and she saved my son as well. Your son-in-law came to my house and injured my son. Mahi saved him by giving him blood. If anything happened to Jogi, I would kill Pappu. Seema says don’t lie. Rupa says your Pappu lies. He’s only alive because of Mahi. She did a favor on me by giving blood to my son. I am returning that by not killing your son-in-law. Seema says why would Pappu do this? Rupa says talk to him. Stay away from my house. I will teach him a lesson next time. Rupa leaves.

Rupa comes home and brings juice for Mahi. She says keep resting. Drink this, you will feel better. Thank you for what you did for Jogi. But don’t think our quarrel ended. I am a mother, and a mother will do anything to save her child even bow down to the enemy. Mahi says, enemy? She says your BIL did this to my son because of you. So you’re my enemy as well? Mahi says this will never happen to Jogi again. Rupa says but he’s in this condition because of your BIL. Mahi says yes I will take his revenge and end this with Pappu.

Episode ends.

Precap-Mahi says in this selfish world, your heart is pure. Your brain is small but you have a big heart. I always wanted this friend. Mahi extends her hand. Jogi shakes hand with her.

