Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Mahi becomes friends with Jogi again

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update

Scene 1

Rupa looks at Jogi. She cries and recalls how Pappu beat her. Rupa says you love your sleep the most. It was so difficult to make you go to school. YOu have grown up now. Don’t tease me anymore. She cries. Rupa says you don’t listen to me these days only listen to Mahi. Because of Mahi you get injured every time. But a mother and son’s relationship isn’t weaker either. A mother can die or kill her child. But is Pappu after you. When will all of this end? She cries. Have mercy on our son God.

Scene 2

Akash massages Pappu’s feet. Dharam cleans the house. Seema cooks and Renu serves the food. Rai comes and makes Pappu wear a garland. Pappu was imagining it. He says once you leave that house, I won’t ever let you have a home.

Scene 3

Mahi looks at jogi and recalls how Pappu beat him up. Mahi draws the curtains. She sits next to Jogi. Mahi says you always stood there for me and because of you no one is standing with me. You are like a child. Your stupidity makes me angry but when I get angry I hate myself. You have no brain. She holds his hand and says you have a good heart. You are my good friend. this is the kind of friend I always wanted. This is a selfish world your heart is pure. I always wanted a friend like that. You have such a big heart. I always wanted a friend like that. Jogi moves his head. Mahi fixes his pillow. Jogi opens his eyes and looks at her. Jogi says if Rupa sees you’re taking advantage of her son in sleep, she will be super mad. But it’s all right. Mahi smiles and says sleep now.

Mahi looks at Jogi and smiles. She extends her hand. Jogi recalls when they became friends. Mahi says will you be my friend. Jogi shakes hand with her. He tries to get up, Mahi makes him lay and says your friend asked you to sleep. Mahi smiles. Jogi gives her a pillow. Mahi takes it and leaves. Jogi falls asleep.

Scene 4

Shalu says mummy where are you? Seema says stay there. Shalu says what are you doing here? Why didn’t you pack yet? Seema says no? Shalu says Pappu invited you to stay at our place. Seema says we can’t stay there. That’s your house. Has Pappu beaten Jogi? Rupa came and said Pappu hit him. Shalu says she is right. Seema says what? Shalu says people like them get beaten up all the time. It isn’t a big deal. Seema says so Pappu broke her leg? Shalu says he deserves it. Seema says that’s wrong. Pappu shouldn’t have done this. It doesn’t look good on him. Shalu says you’re saying all this because of Jogi? You’re saying all this for him? You ruined my mood. Shalu leaves.

Renu collides with Seema. Dharam says what is this bag? Seema says finally you and Deepak got your place? Thank God the problem is gone. Renu says I am a problem? Dharam says may you keep moving ahead. Renu says I am going to Pappu’s place. Seema says free funds from one place than another. Renu says Pappu invited us. There’s only one dish to eat here. There they have a buffet there every day. Pappu has invited us all. Let’s go. Seema says what will people say? It doesn’t look good. Renu says people keep talking. Dharam says are you crazy? We can’t go there. Renu says I had to tell you. I am going there to help Shalu to win the Mrs. Amritsar competition.

Scene 5

Rupa gets on her bike to deliver milk. Mahi says let’s go. Rupa says is Jogi alone? She says Biji is there. Rupa says you should rest. I can handle this. I do this every day. Girls these days are fragile. Mahi says I want to work here as long as I live here. I don’t want to take anyone’s favor. Rupa says okay let’s go. Mahi says let me ride. I won’t make you fall. You can fight if you want but if you don’t, Jogi might like it. Rupa smiles and says okay you drive. Akash keeps calling Mahi but her phone is away.

Episode ends.

Precap-Shalu says to Mahi not everyone has a gold cage in her fate. Rupa says you were talking about revenge. Your family said so much and you didn’t say anything in return. Jogi says let me go talk to them. Mahi says no one will go anywhere. It’s time to end things not esclate them. I know what should I do.

Update Credit to: Atiba