Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 15th April 2021 Written Update: Chopras’ realise their mistake

The Episode begins with Pappu and Chanda making enjoyable of Mahi. Pappu says after marriage Jogi and Mahi turned enemies. Chanda smiles. Pappu will get one name and tells Chanda to go someplace.

Mahi was about to depart. Jogi stops her saying the place will she go at night time? Jogi says he’ll promise her one factor that he received’t intervene between Mahi and Rupa’s argument neither Mahi will intervene between Jogi and Rupa’s argument. Mahi says she doesnt settle for this marriage, she doesn’t wish to settle for Jogi as her husband as effectively. Jogi says for such a small factor reality received’t change.

Jogi says he received’t enter his home if Mahi doesn’t enter. Jogi says he’ll give Mahi her rights. Rupa taunts Mahi that she is separating Jogi and his mom. Mahi says she understands the way it feels when somebody will get separated from his/her household. Mahi says she received’t keep right here. Jogi tries to persuade them saying they cant overlook the reality. Jogi says he needs to fulfil a husband’s responsiblity.

Biji says she is older and skilled. She doesnt need Mahi to remain exterior. Rupa tells Jogi is her son, she’s going to take his life choices. Rupa once more blames Mahi for creating misunderstanding between her and Biji. However Rupa says I misplaced Biji’s love due to Mahi. Rupa refuses to just accept Mahi as daughter in legislation. Biji says to Mahi that solely Mahi can persuade Rupa. She tells Mahi to wipe her tears. Biji brings the kalas once more. Rupa observes them.

Akash misses Mahi seeing the cricket bat. He thinks how Mahi inspired him at all times. Akash says did they commit any mistake? As Mahi can’t do one thing unsuitable. Akash offers instance of 1 incident of Mahi’s trustworthy nature. Renu says cash can change everybody’s thoughts. Renu tells Akash to avoid the matter as he’s not mature. Akash says they need to rethink. If Mahi can train him what’s unsuitable and what’s proper how can she take such unsuitable step?

Maybe Mahi was actually not conscious of the matter of groom trade. Solely as a result of Jogi proposed Mahi they need to not blame her. Renu tries to slap Akash angrily however Dharampal stops her saying slapping can’t be the answer. Theres no proof as effectively. Dharampal says Mahi additionally didn’t see the groom’s face like us. Dharampal tries to name Mahi however Seema says she doesn’t need any extra bother within the household. Seema says she is fed up with all these. Noone will discuss to Mahi. Grandpa punises himself for slapping Mahi. Grandpa says this time additionally we’re unsuitable not Mahi. Mahi can’t deceive an unknown particular person, how can she cheat us? She loves her household however we didn’t belief her as soon as once more. Grandpa will get heartbroken.

Jogi exhibits kerchief and peace signal to Mahi. He says to Mahi that she ought to perceive the results. Biji tells Jogi to enter with Mahi. Jogi lifts her up and pushes the kalas with Mahi’s leg. Mahi tells Jogi to get her down however Jogi doesn’t hear. Jogi says he’ll convey Mahi down if she swears on her mangalsutra and husband that she received’t go away his home. Mahi says she received’t keep right here at any value. Jogi says then he can also’t go away her. Rupa leaves angrily. Mahi retains telling Jogi to launch her.

The Episode ends