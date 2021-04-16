Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Chand and Pappu shake hand with Rai – TMT Updates

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Jogi brings Mahi inside and takes her upstairs. Mahi says depart me Jogi. He says I gained’t. Mahi says cease it. You’re a cheat. He drops her on mattress. He says you may curse me as a lot as you need. Mahi says this isn’t humorous. He says that’s why you’re staying right here. Mahi says I don’t wanna hear all this. This marriage is a joke. He says God made this relationship. I’ll fulfill it. Mahi tries to go away, Jogi locks her. Mahi says Jogi open the door. She appears to be like at herself within the mirror. She sees her sindur. Mahi says who did this? Mata Rani? My destiny? I’m not the outdated Mahi. Nobody can resolve for myself.

Rupa recollects what Jogi mentioned. She says my son goes away from me for that woman. She’s going to break our home. Rupa cleans the Kalash. Biji says what are you doing. She says cleansing this mess. I informed you Jogi and Mahi are a catastrophe collectively. Biji says you may’t discover a higher woman than her. She takes away her broom and picks the rice. Rupa says I’ll kick Mahi out in any respect prices. All troubles on this home occurred due to Mahi and her household.

Scene 2

Jogi cooks. He makes rotis. Biji says wow, it smells so good. You proved you’re the very best son. Your mother could be so comfortable to see the meals you made for her and Mahi. Mahi will probably be so comfortable. Nobody can love her the best way you do. He says please style. Biji tastes and says it’s so good. Jogi takes the meals to Rupa. She doesn’t have a look at him. Jogi says you may be mad at me however not the meals. You taught me that. We should always respect meals. In the event you don’t wanna eat let me trash it. You’re going to get the sin. She says cease. She takes it and goes to her room.

Scene 3

Arjun recollects what occurred. He drinks and breaks the glass. Pappu and Chanda come there. Arjun says I’ll kill Jogi Mahi for insulting me. Chanda says let me see Arjun. Rai says that is our household matter. Chanda says he’s not properly. Rai says I gained’t let anybody meet Arjun particularly somebody associated to Chopra household. Pappu says Chanda loves Arjun and I can show that. He says how? Pappu says by ruining Jogi and Mahi’s life. Chanda says will take revenge of Arjun’s insult. We’ll make their life hell. I promise you. He says okay let’s see. I’ll get you married to Arjun and can give the ticket to you Pappu. Go deal with him. Chanda says thanks, uncle. She goes inside.

Scene 4

Jogi brings meals to Mahi’s room. she tries to hit him with a rod. He holds it and says are you loopy? Mahi falls. Jogi says you may hit me. It’s okay. Jogi says I really like you. I’ll tolerate something. I really like you. For you it should all be garbage. What do you see in my eyes? She says betrayal.

Episode ends.

Precap-Jogi says why is your coronary heart full of anger? She says let me go. He says you may be indignant however I gained’t allow you to go. Mahi says due to you my household is away from me and I can by no means forgive you for that.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba