Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 16th April 2021 Written Update: Mahi hits Jogi with rod

Episode begins with Mahi making an attempt to depart however Jogi once more lifts her up and goes upstairs. He places her onto mattress. Mahi will get indignant and says did Jogi realise his mistake? He’s an excessive amount of. Did he assume it as joke. Jogi says if Mahi blabbers once more he’ll inform Ramlal to assault Mahi. Mahi says who’s Jogi speaking about. Jogi tells Ramlal is neither animal or human. He’s ghost who stays with him in room. Mahi says do you assume its joke. Mahi says she is going to go away Jogi’s home inside half an hour. Jogi says he doesn’t care what Mahi says, he’ll fulfil his duties as husband. Mahi stays fairly. Jogi then locks Mahi in room. Mahi tells Jogi to open the door. She appears to be like into mirror and thinks she is just not outdated Mahi anymore. Although she refuses to just accept the wedding however now she is married girl , she will be able to’t ignore the very fact. Mahi says everybody took her life selections on her behalf however now she is going to solely take selections of her life.

Rupa cleans the rice from floor calling Mahi unhealthy omen. She says Biji did enormous mistake by bringing Jogi and Mahi nearer. Biji stops her saying Mahi is diamond. Biji stops Rupa from throwing the rice outdoors. Rupa says Mahi will solely convey bother in Jogi’s life. She gained’t let that occur. She gained’t settle for Mahi as her daughter in regulation.

Jogi makes Rotis within the kitchen and cooks different dishes as properly. Biji says Jogi is doing proper. She is feeling happy with him. Biji says noone can maintain their wives like Jogi. Jogi is the very best husband. Jogi serves meals to Biji. Biji tastes it and says Mahi will probably be impressed seeing Jogi’s cooked meals. Jogi feels shy.

Jogi brings meals for Rupa as properly. Rupa avoids him. Jogi says Rupa shouldn’t disrespect meals as she solely taught him to be taught the worth of meals when many individuals can’t even get meals two occasions a day. Jogi was about to throw the meals however Rupa stops him.

Arjun will get drunk and thinks of taking revenge from Mahi and Jogi. He breaks bottles. Chanda and Pappu enter Rai’s home. Chanda begins appearing that she needs to assist Arjun in his powerful occasions. Rai says she has no proper to do that. Rai says he gained’t enable anybody who’s involved with Chopra household. Pappu says he can take revenge from Chopras’ for Arjun’s insult. Chanda says they’ll destroy Chopra household. Rai agrees and he offers permission to Chanda as properly. He says Chanda will marry Arjun. Rai permits Chanda to satisfy Arjun. Rai guarantees Pappu that he’ll present him political advantages as properly. Rai says one aspect Jogi Mahi’s life will probably be ruined and different aspect Chanda will get married to Arjun. Pappu smirks.

Jogi enters room to see Mahi. Mahi tries to hit Jogi with rod. Jogi stops her and snatches the rod. Mahi falls on mattress. Jogi provides rod to Mahi saying its her proper to beat him after Biji and Rupa. He gained’t thoughts. Jogi says he can by no means harm Mahi as he loves her quite a bit. Jogi appears to be like straight to Mahi’s eyes and says I like you. He says Mahi can perceive his love wanting into his eyes. Mahi says she will be able to solely see betrayal in his eyes. Jogi will get shocked.

The Episode ends