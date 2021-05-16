Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Mahi decides to participate in Mrs. Amritsar competition

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Mahi says I will drive today. Rupa gives her the helmet. Akash keeps calling Mahi to tell her what Jogi’s doing.

Seema comes to Pappu’s place. He does their arti and says eat sweets. Pappu says what will you take in breakfast? Seema says aalu parathas. Pappu says Mahi showed you a bad time. I will make you feel good. Shalu says we will do dinner at the terrace. Pappu says no one will go to the terrace. Our mood gets ruined there. No one will go there. No one will talk about bitter things today. My parents, siblings came to my place. He says no one will go the terrace.

Scene 2

Seema says to Shalu come with me to the terrace. I want to see who ruins Pappu’s mood. Shalu says come let me show you. My pappu gets upset when he comes here. See.. She sees the tabela. Shalu says Mahi made it worse. Pappu says I told you not to bring her here. Why break her heart? I see the broken relationships and lies here. I can’t see this..

Mahi comes in with Rupa. Rupa says your family. Mahi touches the ground. Dharam and Akash smile at her. Mahi says put a board outside your house that goons live in the tabela next to you. They manipulate other people’s daughters. Rupa says shut up. Mahi says I know how to handle my family. Rupa says I would break Pappu’s legs but you saved Jogi’s life. Mahi says I will take revenge for what jeju did with Jogi. Pappu says see how they are one now. Rupa says because of a daughter I can’t show my face to anyone and because of another daughter I am living in this palace.

Jogi goes out. Rupa says she said she will handle her family matters. Whenever we speak in her problem everyone got hurt. Mahi cuts the grass for cows. Seema says I only wanted success for her. Pappu says she runs to run a car now she’s feeding the cows. Pappu says time shows you things. Biji says let me go to him. Rupa says don’t speak. Jogi says we can stand with her. Rupa says she’s a strong girl. She knows how to handle people like them. Shalu says not everyone has a golden cage in their fate. Renu says if she opens her mouth the smell would go inside. Pappu says the girl who made her parents cry should stay quiet. This tabela is a gutter. We should go inside. Pappu takes everyone inside.

Scene 3

Rupa says you were talking about revenge? Your family was saying so much yet you didn’t say anything back? You live in this house and I will answer for you. Jogi says let me go speak to them. Mahi says no one will go anywhere. This is time to end this pride. I have to do two things. Break pappu’s ego and help my parents. He has to pay for what he did to Jogi. I know what should I do.

Scene 4

Shalu does dance rehearsal. Seema says wow my daughter is so gorgeous. Renu says everyone will give you the vote. Shalu says papa your vote? How was my dance? He says very good. Shalu says Mahi used to take you everywhere with me. I will take you with me. He says Mahi used to consider me her lucky charm. This time I will go with you as your lucky charm. Mahi comes in and says no.. You were always my lucky charm and will always be. I still need your blessings. Shalu says blessings for what? Milking the cows? Mahi says to work hard you need good upbringing that I was given. I was blessed to win Mrs. Amritsar competition. Everyone is shocked. Mahi says sorry di you win every year. But it’s very important for me this year. I need to shut up a lot of people. Shalu says people will talk more when you lose. You’re Mrs. Gobar Kumar. If you think you can defeat me, it’s your misunderstanding. Mahi says sorry di but I have to go against you. I have to give some people return gifts now. The title is your want but my need.

Episode ends.

Update Credit to: Atiba