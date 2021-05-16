Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 17th May 2021 Written update: Mahi challenges Shalu

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Rupa allowing Mahi to ride the bike. Akash calls Mahi to inform Pappu is doing another drama. Pappu welcomes Seema and Dharampal. He feeds them laddoos. Pappu asks what would you like to eat? Seema says bring Alu Paratha for us. Pappu says Mahi disappointed you all but I will make things right and won’t leave any chance to treat you better. Shalu says excitedly where they will have lunch and breakfast. She says they will have dinner on terrace. Pappu gets angry and says he doesn’t want to ruin his mood by going to terrace. There they will get to see tabela people and he doesn’t want any negativity around him. Pappu says I am happy to see you all. He tells everyone not to go on terrace. Pappu smirks saying Chopras will do exactly what he said not to do. Seema tells Shalu let’s go to terrace. I want to see who is making my son in law upset.

Seema sees tabela. Shalu says whenever Pappu comes here he stays in bad mood. These tabela people have made our lives hell. Pappu instigates Seema against Mahi. He says to Shalu I told you not to bring Seema here. Now Seema will get upset recalling the previous incidents, broken relations. Mahi enters tabela with Rupa holding the milk pot. Seema gets irked. Seema taunts Rupa. She tells Pappu that hang a placard, where it will be written that some goons stay in Tabela. Rupa tries to answer Seema but Mahi stops her saying she will handle the matter. Rupa says she would have taught lesson to Pappu and Shalu but only for Mahi she didnt do it. Jogi is about to take stand for Mahi but Rupa stops him. She says whenever you stood up for her Chopras didn’t like that and Mahi got stuck in problem. So this time you should stay away from it.

Pappu says it seems like nothing happened between Mahi and Rupa the way they are supporting each other. Seema taunts Mahi saying one daughter upsets me in every way but because of my another daughter Shalu I am able to stay in this palace. Mahi thinks why her parents will stay in Pappu’s house. Biji says she will shut Seema but Rupa says Mahi is strong, they should not poke their noses in Mahi’s matter. Jogi is already injured. They should not welcome anymore trouble. Shalu and Renu also taunt Mahi. Pappu says Mahi already insulted her family a lot now she should stay quite. This is not tabela but this is gutter. They leave. Mahi doesn’t say anything. Rupa asks Mahi why you didn’t anything to your family? You are my responsiblity now. I won’t spare them. Jogi says he will talk to them. Mahi tells him not to as its time for managing two works together. She says I’ll help my parents and will take revenge from Pappu as well. Trust me I’ll handle everything.

Shalu practices dance. Everyone praises her saying she will win the competition only. Shalu tells Dharampal you will go with me right being my lucky charm? Dharampal says Mahi used to take me with her everywhere. She calls me her lucky charm. This time he will go with Shalu. Mahi comes and says she needs Dharampal’s support and blessings. As she also wants to take part in the dance competition. Shalu gets shocked. She says Mahi will lose. Mahi says to Shalu I didn’t want to compete with you but I am bound to do it for sake of my family respect. I have to win the competition to shut those mouths who always talk ill about me. Shalu stares at Mahi angrily.

The Episode ends