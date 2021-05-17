Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Mahi accepts Shalu’s challenge

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Mahi says to win this competition is my need. Shalu brings a lemon and says you’re like this lemon. I will squeeze you into the competition. Mahi says I accept your challenge. History knows needs are more than wishes. Akash claps. Shalu looks at him in anger. Mahi says I have accepted your challenge so the contest is fair and there’s no bribing and cheat. Mahi looks at Pappu. Shalu says my Pappu ji can never do anything worng. Mahi says sorry but he’s always wrong. He hit Jogi, he was given blood. Shalu says shut up. Pappu says don’t waste your energy. You know who is she with these days. She isn’t our family anymore. He says Raju kick her out. Mahi says don’t dare to touch me. I came with my choice and I will go with my choice. I came here to take my parent’s blessings.

Mahi says to Dharam, papa you know you’re lucky for me. When you’re with me I never lose anything. He says my blessings are always with you. Mahi says mummy please give me your blessings. I can win from the whole world. For me, it’s very important to win this competition. For family, I am going against family. Shalu says no mummy. You can’t melt for her every time. Today you will give your blessings to either me or Mahi. Seema is upset. Dharam says Shalu.. Shalu says you won’t say anything. Renu says Shalu is right. Mummy, you have to decide today. Seema wipes her tears and asks Mahi to withdraw from the competition. She says the daughter who ashamed me in front of the world, I can’t see her win. I will never give you my blessings. Mahi says mummy has decided but I made my decision already. You will understand it one day. Mahi touches her feet. Seema holds her hand. Dharam touches her head. Mahi smiles at him. He picks her. Dharam says you will win for sure. Mahi says your daughter will win mummy but which one, we will see. Mahi leaves.

Scene 2

Rupa is waiting for Mahi. Jogi says I know you’re worried like a mother who’s worried when kids are out. Rupa says this is tension, not love. She went to Pappu’s house. She will bring another problem. Mahi says I have come with a solution. Whatever they did with Jogi, there’s a way to avenge it. Jogi says what have you done? She says declared a war. I have told them I will participate in Mrs. Amritsar’s competition. Rupa says I thought you will go and hit them. How will this beauty competition take your revenge? You promised. Mahi says I never forget my promises. Jogi says she keeps her promise. For Pappu, his ego and drama is everything. It’s a matter of life and death to him. I will shatter his ego and you will see what Mahi can do. This time I will become Mrs. Amritsar. Jogi says well-done. Priya and Pankaj come there. Priya says good luck Mahi.

Scene 3

Shalu does exercise. Renu brings her juice. Seema says my daughter asked for blessings and I couldn’t give it. Shalu says I will win this competition. Seema says yes you have to win it. Promise me. The reason behind it will remain secret between the three of us.

Priya says Mahi, do you know being part of this contest implies that you’re Mrs, married. You have a husband and his name is Jogi. You have accepted this wedding. Mahi says you know everything but not one. This competition is a mahabharat for me. I am Arjun. The one who will go against my family to save them. 5 lacs isn’t a small amount. It will solve a lot of their problems and I will defeat Jogi.

Seema says we have to give 10 lacs to the jeweler. I really need your help. I am ashamed. You will get 5 lacs and Pappu will give you another 5 lacs. Shalu is shocked. Seema says why are you shocked? Renu told me. A mother is asking you for debt. I will return you all the money. I won’t keep anything. Don’t tell your papa, please. Seema says that’s why I am asking you don’t tell anyone. Will you help your mom? Shalu is silent. Shalu takes her hand back. Seema is shocked.

Priya says Mahi I trust your talent but there’s one more thing that I have faith in. That Pappu will do something to defeat you. He will make it difficult for you. Jogi says but he won’t be alone in this setting. Arjun and Chanda are also with him. But don’t worry. They can’t defeat honesty. My Jogni is the most honest. Pankaj says they will do anything to defeat Mahi. Mahi says I will win at any cost.

Episode ends.

