Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 18th May 2021 Written Update: Shalu tells Seema to make a choice.

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Mahi saying she has to compete with her sister. Shalu says you are like lemon. I would squeeze you in the competition. Mahi says need is important than wish. We’ll wait and watch who wins. Akash claps. Mahi says you challenged me and I accepted it. She says there will be no cheating like what Pappu ji did. He beat Jogi so badly that I donaeed blood. Shalu says talk to my husband with respect. Mahi says your husband is always wrong. Accept it. Pappu says we already cut ties with Mahi now why shall we give her respect? He calls the security to throw Mahi out. Mahi says don’t you dare touch me. I never wished to come here. I am only here to take my parent’s blessings. She touches Dharampal’s foot. Mahi tells Seema to give her blessings.

Shalu says to Seema today you have to decide whose side you will take. Who you want to give blessings? I always stayed by your side so you want to choose me or Mahi who ruined our family respect. You either choose me or Mahi. Renu supports Shalu. Seema says Mahi broke her trust already so she doesn’t need to win her mother’s trust again. She should back off from the competition. Renu says Mahi is nothing in front of Shalu. Mahi says today you all are not understanding my situation but one day you will get it. She touches Seema’s foot saying I will fulfil my duties though mom refused to give me blessings. Dharampal keeps his hand on Mahi’s head. Mahi says now the real game will start. Renu says get ready to lose.

Rupa waits for Mahi. Jogi asks you are waiting for Mahi means you are worried for her. Rupa says she is surely welcoming trouble. Mahi says she will take revenge from Pappu in her way. She took part in the dance competition. Rupa says she can’t prove anything by doing this. Mahi says fake image is everything for Pappu, he gets power from this and makes more plans. So breaking the image is needed. Jogi praises Mahi’s plan. Mahi assures Rupa she will win the competition for sure. Priya and Pankaj come to Tabela.

Shalu practices exercises. She tells Renu I can’t take chance, Mahi can win the competition. Seema says Shalu is right. Mahi looked determined today. Shalu says I am no less. I can prove myself. Seema says to Shalu you have to win the competition anyhow. The reason will be secret. Shalu looks on. Seema says she wants the reward which Shalu will get after winning. Seema says she will pay the debt slowly but right now she needs Shalu’s help. Seema tells Shalu to not inform this to Dharampal. Shalu stays quiet.

Priya tells Mahi you are taking part in the competition means you accept Jogi as your husband. Mahi says you know everything. I just want the prize money to solve my family problem. And in this way I’ll take revenge from Pappu ji as well for what he did to Jogi. Priya tells Mahi Pappu will surely plan something so that you lose. Jogi agrees. Jogi says Chanda Arjun will also be involved with Pappu. But he trusts Mahi’s honesty. She will win for sure. Mahi says she will give her best to win the competition.

The Episode ends