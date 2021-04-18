Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Pappu plans to create more problems for Mahi – TMT Updates

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Mahi says I solely see betrayal. Jogi says I can’t inform you how I’m not so fallacious. Typically issues aren’t in your hand. She says love or marriage ceremony? Did it occur by itself? Sure says sure it did. How can one not fall in love with a lady such as you? The one who’s so dignified and stuffed with self-respect. Mahi says you respect me proper? Then let me go. Please. I don’t wanna keep right here. I’ll fall in everybody’s eyes. He says the place will you go? On that avenue once more? They gained’t open the door for you. Did they? I gained’t allow you to go. What if that man comes again once more? I care to your security. Mahi cries. He says you may get indignant, hit me however I gained’t allow you to go. Mahi sits down and cries. Jogi says you possibly can struggle with me. Eat first after which hit me. She says I’ll die however gained’t eat a single chew out of your hand. Don’t do that drama. He says you’re calling it a drama? Let me present you the entire image. He ties her hand and says eat now. He makes her eat. Mahi is about to spit. Jogi says you’re going to get sin. Mahi remembers how Seema used to make her eat. Jogi wipes her tears. She will get hiccups. Jogi says who’s lacking you at this hour? Mahi says, mummy.

Scene 2

Seema cries taking a look at Mahi’s photos. She hugs the image and cries. Jogi says she would know you’re hungry. She should not have eaten as properly since you’re not consuming. If you happen to keep hungry she would know and gained’t eat herself both. Jogi makes her eat. He makes her drink water as properly. He unties her fingers and leaves. Jogi locks the door and leaves. Mahi says please open the door. Mahi cries.

Scene 3

Chanda involves Pappu and says I can’t consider Arjun and I’ll get married. I’m so blissful. You’re Pappu for a purpose. You do what you say. I don’t need any bother at my marriage ceremony. He takes out a knife and places it on his wrist. He says Shalu.. Shalu comes and says what are you doing? Go away it. Chanda says go away it. He says what else ought to I do? Earlier than Rai kills me I ought to die myself. Shalu says what occurred? He says Rai has determined to get all my manufacturing facility licenses canceled. We’re all paying for Mahi’s sins. We should go away Amritsar and transfer someplace. Shalu says however how can we go? He says let’s transfer to London. Discuss to mummy ji. If we keep right here we’d don’t have anything left. Mahi began her new life so simply. Rai is a minister. Shalu says I’ll speak to mummy ji. She leaves. Pappu says to chanda there will likely be a drama in Mahi’s home tomorrow.

Scene 4

Mahi says I’m so alone. Dadu at all times understood me however he isn’t on my aspect both now. I’m on their own. Mahi remembers how he at all times inspired her. Mahi remembers him crying. Mahi says regardless of how a lot you strive, due to you my household is away from me. I can by no means forgive you.

Episode ends.

Precap-Jogi says I’ll solely be blissful on a day Mahi is blissful. After I clear all misunderstandings between her and her household. Rupa involves Mahi and says get out of right here. So distant that your shadow is away from my son as properly.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba