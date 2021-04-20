Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Rupa asks Mahi to leave – TMT Updates

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Jogi walks downstairs and remembers what Mahi mentioned that she hates him and doesn’t settle for this wedding ceremony. He says I didn’t need to do that. I solely wished to make her blissful. Biji says typically issues go flawed earlier than they go proper. Your lives can be filled with happiness. You care about everybody’s meals however yours. Eat now. Mata Rani makes {couples}. Jogi says however Mahi doesn’t settle for it. I solely need to make her blissful. However now I really feel like I’ve misplaced. I saved her from one flawed marriage and put her in hassle without end. She says your intentions have been all the time pure. This hate will flip into love. Mahi will solely be yours. Love wins all of the battles. He says I’ll solely be blissful after I reunite Mahi along with her household and make her blissful. My happiness is along with her.

Mahi remembers how Seema kicked her out of the home. He says I all the time wished to be with Mahi however not this manner. Sorry Mahi, you needed to undergo this. Jogi sings. Mahi hears the voice. Mahi is shocked. Mahi is confused who’s singing. Mahi says who’s he? how does he all the time sing to heal my wounds. Mahi sits within the window. She falls asleep.

Scene 2

Shalu coems house. She says did mummy eat? She makes Seema eat. dharampal says she received’t eat. She had been silent. She should be pondering over her mistake. Shalu says what mistake? Akash says not giving Mahi an opportunity. She deserved an opportunity to talk. Shalu says wow this household is so nice that the one who does misatkes is given possibilities and the one who helps is all the time punished. We’re ashamed. Dadu says what are you saying? She says Pappu is struggling. rai is getting his enterprise closed. My husband is struggling due to Mahi. Let’s go from right here. Shift to a different metropolis and begin a brand new life. Dadu says however how can we. Shalu says cease serious about Mahi for as soon as and look after all of us. Please.

Scene 3

Rupa seems at Jogi and remembers all that occurred. She involves Mahi’s room with a rod. Mahi says Rupa auntie.. Rupa offers her keys and says you possibly can go from right here. No drama, no crying. You’ll be able to go. I don’t need you right here both. You’re free. Don’t ever come again. Mahi says I do know I’ve damage you a large number. Forgive me for that. I do know you suppose I’ve executed all this to Jogi. Simply suppose as soon as, what has he executed to me. My life is ruined. My household has disowned me. A minimum of suppose as soon as, you may assist seeing throughout your anger. She touches her ft however Rupa steps again. Rupa says my anger won’t ever scale back. Mom can solely look after her baby if her baby is damage. I can’t select you over my son’s ache. You introduced tears in his eyes. His smile is gone. Mahi cries. She says go away from right here and by no means come close to his life once more.

Episode ends.

Precap-Mahi says after I see your face I don’t see a pal, I see a stranger and what’s the issue in leaving a stranger. Mahi comes house. Seema says if you wish to enter this home, step on my chest. Think about this white sheet my coffin. Think about me lifeless. Mahi cries.

