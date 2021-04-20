Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mahi leaves Jogi’s house – TMT Updates

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Rupa says go far-off from my son.. To date that your shadow by no means will get to him. Mahi comes downstairs and sees Jogi asleep. She remembers her moments with him. Mahi cries. Mahi says I believed you’re a good friend who will at all times be with me. I believed you’re totally different from different ladies. You have been the identical. Once I see your face I don’t see a good friend anymore, I solely see a stranger. And it doesn’t trouble leaving a stranger. Bye. She leaves. The calf holds her pallu. Mahi thinks it’s Jogi. She turns again and caresses him. Mahi leaves. Pappu sees her, he says the place will you go? They can even kick you out.

Scene 3

The subsequent morning, Rupa wakes up Jogi.

Mahi involves Chopra home. Akash opens the door. He says Mahi di.. Papa see.. Seema comes there. Mahi hugs her. She says maa I missed you a lot. Are you mad at me? Will my mother ask me to go away? Seema says who’re you calling mummy? Who’re you> Mahi says you’re my mummy. Seema shoves her and says who mother? Mahi says you possibly can hit me, be mad at me. Seema says I don’t know you. I’ve solely two daughters, Shalu and Renu. Solely they’re my children. Mahi says please mummy, I’ll die. Please mummy. Pappu and Shalu come there.

Pappu says what’s happening right here? Seema says I don’t know her. Have you learnt? Mahi says maa, I’m Mahi. Your Mahi. Seema says Mahi.. I heard this identify yesterday. The one who ashamed her mother and father and household. You killed this relationship. Go to your husband, that’s your own home. She shoves Mahi. Mahi says that is my home maa. That is my household. Seema says don’t enter my home. Get out of right here. You’re married to your lover. I solely wished you to marry a very good man and also you married that tabela man. Go to your lover. Mahi says I wish to stay right here. That is my home. Please.. nothing occurred with my selection. Mahi cries. Seema says shut up.

Daar says sufficient. That is my home and I’m saying Mahi will enter this home. That is my order. Seema says okay I’ll agree. However wait.. Seema brings a white sheet and wears it. She says step on my chest if you wish to enter this home. I’m a lifeless physique. Take into account me lifeless for you. Mahi cries.

Scene 3

Jogi says who broke the lock. He seems to be for Mahi. He seems to be for Mahi in the entire home. Bihi says what occurred.. Jogi says did you see Mahi? She isn’t in her room. THe lock is damaged. RUpa says I broke it. Jogi says why? She says as a result of it’s proper. She has no place on this home. Jogi says the place will she go? Her household gained’t let her enter the home? The place will she go? What in regards to the hazard exterior? Rupa says she’s the hazard for everybody. Biji says are you loopy? Jogi says everyone seems to be in opposition to her. Her mother and father gained’t let her in.

Mahi cries on the door. She sits down crying. Mahi says okay mummy I’ll do what you need. Dar says you gained’t go anyplace. What are you doing? Seema says she failed me as a mom. I can die now. Daar says sufficient now. Let her converse a minimum of. We are able to’t let our daughter keep exterior. Why can’t you see she’s our daughter. Stand up Seema. Renu says due to you this home broke in two elements. Pappu says wow superb over appearing. Pappu says my MIL needs to be on the ground. Mahi you killed her. Go from right here. Mahi says if I’ve to stroll on you to enter this home, I gained’t ever come to this home. Everybody cries.

Episode ends.

Precap-Jogi says Mahi should have gone to her place. Rupa says in the event you step out you will note my lifeless face. Mahi cries and says I solely wished God for my household. She is within the temple. Mahi says it’s a must to reply me Mata Rani or I’ll by no means come right here.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba