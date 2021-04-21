ENTERTAINMENT

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mahi leaves her house forever – TMT Updates

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1
Joi says why are you doing this? She says I didn’t increase a son who can marry a lady with out her consent it doesn’t matter what the reason being. Jogi says I did it to save lots of her. She’s your DIL and my spouse now. she’s our accountability.

Mahi says mummy if I’ve to see you useless to enter this home, I received’t ever come again. Please rise up. Seema stands up. Mahi cries and says not less than I might know that you simply’re completely satisfied away from me. Each time I miss you I’ll recall that smiling face. Please smile one final time for me so I’ve that reminiscence. PLease.. Mahi cries. Seema smiles with tears. Mahi leaves the home. She sees a Kalash. Mahi places it on the exit. Mahi says I don’t settle for this wedding ceremony however I’ll do the accountability of a daughter. I’ll depart the rice behind. Mahi throws the rice. Everyone seems to be crying. Seema remembers her moments with Mahi. Mahi remembers her moments with everybody in the home. Akash, Dharampal, and Daar cry. Seema sits down crying.

Scene 2
Biji says I’ll go and produce Mahi right here. Rupa says if she comes there I’ll depart. In the event you attempt to deliver her right here, our relationship could be over. Jogi says she received’t come again. Please let me deliver her. Rupa says if she comes on her personal I received’t say something. Biji says she’s going to come abck. God made your couple and tied you collectively.

Akash says mummy you didn’t do proper. Pappu says you didn’t must do all this. Seema says you’re saying that? I believed not less than you perceive me. He says what if Jogi truly stored her in darkish? We will need to have made an enormous mistake if that’s true. There’s just one approach to know what is true and mistaken.

Scene 3
Mahi involves the temple and rings the bell. Mahi says why.. What’s my mistake? Why am I punished each time? My household hates me. I solely needed good for them. The whole lot is taken away from me. I’ve nothing left. Why? Mahi says why ought to I do pooja if you did this to me? You need to reply me right now or I received’t ever come again right here.

Episode ends.

Precap – Somebody shoves Mahi in a automotive trunk. She faints. The police coem to arrest Jogi in accusation of forcing Mahi to marry him. /sturdy>

Replace Credit score to: Atiba

