Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Mahi performs the ritual of Vidaai

The Episode begins with Jogi going to take Mahi from her home. Biji tells him to rush up. Rupa stops Jogi saying if he goes out he’ll see his mom’s lifeless physique. Rupa says she didn’t give delivery to somebody who will marry a woman forcibly. Jogi says however he can’t see a woman getting tortured for no motive. Rupa accepts it or not Mahi is now his responsiblity. He cant run away from it. He requests Rupa to not cease him from going.

Mahi cries saying she gained’t be again to Chopra home if Seema desires to die due to her. Pappu says to Seema that now she will be able to rise up as Mahi agreed to not come again. Mahi will get emotional taking a look at Dharampal. Different members ignore her. She says bye to everyone. Chopras’ conceal their ache. Mahi take blessings from them by touching the bottom. Mahi tells Seema that she desires to see Seema’s smiling face earlier than going. Mahi says simply reward me one factor earlier than I go away. I don’t need to keep in mind your crying face. Mahi pleads. Seema faking to be completely satisfied. Mahi leaves and wipes her tears. She notices the rice plate. Mahi says she will be able to keep in mind her mom’s phrases. She says she doesnt settle for the wedding or the Vidaai. However she is going to fulfil the obligation of a daughter. Mahi performs the Vidaai ritual by throwing chawal. Seema recollects all the things and cries. Akash was about to cease Mahi however Shalu stops him. Mahi additionally turns into unhappy. She turns again and leaves. Pappu appears to be like on.

Biji says to Rupa that she is going to take Mahi to accommodate. Rupa says if she desires to just accept Mahi she should neglect her relationship with Rupa then. Rupa says for those who go behind Mahi you’ll lose me. Biji says what if Mahi comes right here. Jogi says Mahi gained’t come. Biji says Rupa has turn into heartless. Mahi is homeless nonetheless Rupa isn’t permitting her to enter. Jogi retains saying Mahi gained’t be again. Biji says to Jogi if his love for Mahi is true, if he’s sincere Mahi will come right here for positive.

Pappu begins his drama and instigates Seema saying what if Mahi isn’t mendacity. She is de facto harmless. Its doable that Jogi forcibly married her. Seema will get nervous. Pappu says no matter Seema did isn’t proper.

Mahi vents out her fury on goddess. She says what was her fault that she suffered this a lot. She solely needed her household’s happiness however she failed to take action. Everybody misunderstood her. Her job, her household all are gone. Mahi calls for solutions saying she gained’t enter temple if Matarani doesn’t inform what was Mahi’s fault. What went flawed.

The Episode ends