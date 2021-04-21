ENTERTAINMENT

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Mahi performs the ritual of Vidaai

Avatar
By
Posted on
Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Mahi performs the ritual of Vidaai

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The Episode begins with Jogi going to take Mahi from her home. Biji tells him to rush up. Rupa stops Jogi saying if he goes out he’ll see his mom’s lifeless physique. Rupa says she didn’t give delivery to somebody who will marry a woman forcibly. Jogi says however he can’t see a woman getting tortured for no motive. Rupa accepts it or not Mahi is now his responsiblity. He cant run away from it. He requests Rupa to not cease him from going.

Mahi cries saying she gained’t be again to Chopra home if Seema desires to die due to her. Pappu says to Seema that now she will be able to rise up as Mahi agreed to not come again. Mahi will get emotional taking a look at Dharampal. Different members ignore her. She says bye to everyone. Chopras’ conceal their ache. Mahi take blessings from them by touching the bottom. Mahi tells Seema that she desires to see Seema’s smiling face earlier than going. Mahi says simply reward me one factor earlier than I go away. I don’t need to keep in mind your crying face. Mahi pleads. Seema faking to be completely satisfied. Mahi leaves and wipes her tears. She notices the rice plate. Mahi says she will be able to keep in mind her mom’s phrases. She says she doesnt settle for the wedding or the Vidaai. However she is going to fulfil the obligation of a daughter. Mahi performs the Vidaai ritual by throwing chawal. Seema recollects all the things and cries. Akash was about to cease Mahi however Shalu stops him. Mahi additionally turns into unhappy. She turns again and leaves. Pappu appears to be like on.

Biji says to Rupa that she is going to take Mahi to accommodate. Rupa says if she desires to just accept Mahi she should neglect her relationship with Rupa then. Rupa says for those who go behind Mahi you’ll lose me. Biji says what if Mahi comes right here. Jogi says Mahi gained’t come. Biji says Rupa has turn into heartless. Mahi is homeless nonetheless Rupa isn’t permitting her to enter. Jogi retains saying Mahi gained’t be again. Biji says to Jogi if his love for Mahi is true, if he’s sincere Mahi will come right here for positive.

Pappu begins his drama and instigates Seema saying what if Mahi isn’t mendacity. She is de facto harmless. Its doable that Jogi forcibly married her. Seema will get nervous. Pappu says no matter Seema did isn’t proper.

Mahi vents out her fury on goddess. She says what was her fault that she suffered this a lot. She solely needed her household’s happiness however she failed to take action. Everybody misunderstood her. Her job, her household all are gone. Mahi calls for solutions saying she gained’t enter temple if Matarani doesn’t inform what was Mahi’s fault. What went flawed.

The Episode ends

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
41
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
39
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
36
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top