Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mahi gets kidnapped – TMT Updates

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri twenty third April 2021 Written Episode

Scene 1

Mahi says you must reply me immediately or I’ll by no means come to the temple once more. Somebody says Mahi.. She turns again. It’s Dharampal. Mahi hugs him and cries. He says don’t cry. God won’t ever let something occur to you. Mahi says I knew you’d come. Every time I’m unhappy, I come right here. Dharampal says you should be considering your mother would come however I did. Mahi says somebody is enjoying with my life. I don’t care about my life, I can’t see you all in ache. I needed to make it simple for you however I turned the reason for your bother. He says don’t blame your self. I do know Jogi didn’t inform you earlier than marrying you. Mahi says don’t take his title. He fooled me. He married me by deceit. Dharampal says however now you might be tied with many relationships. You’re married now. And you’ve got new relationships. Marriages occur with Mata Rani’s will. It doesn’t occur with out her selection. God offers us the power to face any circumstances. She chooses it for us. God has chosen Jogi and his home for you. It’s your accountability to meet that relationship. Your mother will need to have mentioned the identical however she’s a bit unhappy. I do know God did this. Respect the accountability of marriage that God has given you.

Mahi says if that is my check, I’ll do it. I’ll fulfill my accountability. I received’t let anybody query my introduced up. I’ll go to that home and be a DIL. However received’t do one factor, received’t settle for Jogi as my husband. He says God will take care of that. I’ve to go now. If anybody finds out I got here right here to satisfy you, your mother can be offended. God give her power, she isn’t a daughter solely now. She’s a DIL and a spouse. Mahi says Mata Rani I’ll go to my in-laws however please care for my household. Mahi hugs him. Mahi says care for dadu and mummy. He says if you happen to’re in any bother, your dad is with you. Somebody was seeing them.

Scene 2

Rupa says she received’t come again. Cease ready for her. The police come there. Jogi is shocked. Inspector says let’s go to the police staiton. You’ve made a woman run from her home. Biji says he married her correctly. Seema says correctly my foot. She comes there ith her household. Seema says we’re fooled, my daughter is fooled. Arrest them. Pappu says they fooled Mahi. Rupa says he did this wedding ceremony to save lots of Mahi. Renua says we’re there to save lots of her. Marrying somebody with out consent is against the law. Biji says my son saved her. Pappu says wow first do against the law after which say this. They’re all on this collectively. Arrest them, inspector. they’re all collectively, arrest all of them. Jogi says don’t dare to take my household’s title. If I’m to be punished with out crime then I’ll hit you and do the crime. Pappu says threatening me in entrance of everybody. Seema says arrest him. Pappu says name Mahi. Seema says the place is Mahi? Jogi says she went to your home. Seema says however she left. The place is my daughter? Jogi says how shameless are you. You kicked your daughter out and now asking me. Pappu says did you kill her? Everyone seems to be shocked.

Scene 3

Mahi leaves the temple. A person collides together with her. He’s sporting glasses. He says sorry I can’t see. He pretends to fall. Mahi says let me enable you. He says my automotive is close to. Mahi takes him to his automotive. He says is the motive force there? Mahi seems for the motive force? It’s Dillu. He opens the truck and shoves Mahi inside. Mahi says go away me.. She tries to run.. He hits her head. Mahi faints.

The inspector says I’m asking final time, the place is Mahi. He takes out hand cuff and says you might be underneath arrest for forcing Mahi to marry you and kidnapping her.

Episode ends.

Precap-Shalu says he’s a goon. Pappu says if he can misbehave with police, he can do something to Mahi. Jogi says if something occurs to Mahi, I received’t go away anybody. He picks the rod to hit Mahi. Mahi comes there and holds it.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba