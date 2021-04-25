Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mahi saves Jogi – TMT Updates

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

The individual tries to lock the trunk.. Mahi shoves him. His head hurts. Mahi will get out of the trunk. Se runs. Mahi takes off’s his scarf. It’s Dhillu. Inspector says we’re arresting you for forcing Mahi to marry you. Jogi says Mahi just isn’t right here not there. She should be in bother. Please do one thing. Seema says to Rupa what have you ever completed to my daughter. Rupa says it’s your loved ones that has completed hurt to us. Seema says your son compelled her to marry now hid her. The place is my daughter? Your son would rot in jail.

Dhillu takes off his beard. He grasps Mahi’s hand. Mahi says go away me. Mahi shoves him. Mahi picks a rod and begins hitting him. Mahi says do you suppose ladies are toys. That Arjun needed a caretaker, you need ladies for enjoyable, Jogi married me with out my selection. You don’t want to save lots of us. Mahi hits him. Mahi says nobody decides for us. Mahi says don’t dare to the touch a woman once more. Nobody asks me what I would like. Mahi hits him and says don’t dare to return close to me once more. She leaves once more.

Scene 2

Jogi says I received’t go wherever till I discover Mahi. He says how will you not go. Inspector picks a rod to hit him. Mahi holds it. Everyone seems to be shocked. Jogi says Mahi.. Are you okay? Rupa says see, right here is your daughter. Don’t say a phrase about my son now. Biji says Mahi save Jogi. He did all of it for you. Seema says say it that he compelled you to marry. Inspector says the whole lot is on you. Did this wedding ceremony occur with out your consent? Mahi seems at everybody. Seema says say it. Inform them. Shalu says to inform them the reality. Akash says sure didi. Jogi says are you okay Mahi? Seema says did he pressure you to marry you? Mahi seems at Jogi. Mahi says no. Everyone seems to be shocked. Mahi says this wedding ceremony wasn’t compelled. It has solely consent. Inspector says then there’s no case. They go away. Seema says this implies you lied to us.

Pappu says to inspector Mahi is doing this to save lots of him. She’s harmless. Go and save her. She’s scared. He says let me see what could be completed. He goes again in. Shalu says what are you saying. Inspector says are you giving this assertion below any worry? Did anybody scare you? And this wedding ceremony could be accepted whether it is registered. Shalu says what are you saying? He says we want two witnesses. Biji says I would be the witness. Inspector says who from the woman’s aspect? Jogi says to Rupa.. She says I’ll moderately tear the papers aside. Inspector says nobody is prepared from the woman’s aspect. Shalu says I would be the witness. Everyone seems to be shocked. Shalu says earlier than that I’ve to speak to Mahi. She takes Mahi inside.

Scene 3

Shalu says Mahi you stated Pappu caged me in a cage. And also you.. A minimum of I’m a queen right here. You’re caged however there in that dust. You saved making enjoyable on me. You saved telling everybody that I’ve no brains and also you’re the clever one. And see now I’ve this palace and you’ve got that stinking tabela. You haven’t any place. You made enjoyable of me and also you’re paying for that now. Mahi says you at all times received me unsuitable. I can’t inform you why I made a decision that. I’ve no different choice. You’ll perceive me someday. I did it for my household. She says I’m not over sensible such as you. Time on your destruction.

Episode ends.

Precap-Seema breaks a pot and burns a dupatta. She says I’ve completed Mahi Chopra’s funeral. I curse you that you simply by no means keep proud of him. Jogi holds Mahi’s hand and says I might be her the whole lot.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba