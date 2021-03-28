ENTERTAINMENT

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update Mahi discovers Arjun’s true face – Miracle Updates

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri twenty ninth March 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on TellyUpdates.com

The episode begins with Bebe and Rupa discussing that they can’t face individuals anymore after what occurred. Yogi means that they need to all transfer to Jalandhar. He says let’s go house pack our stuff and transfer to Jalandhar. Rupa says what Pappu was not in a position to do all this 12 months, Mahi has executed it in a day. She has managed to get us out of our cattle farm. Yogi says that Mahi can be not completely incorrect. Her mom was harm and even then she bailed us out. He says that depart the previous on this city solely and begin a brand new life in Jalandhar. Rupa though agrees with Yogi about shifting however says that she’s going to by no means forgive Mahi.

Mahi is unhappy to recall all that Yogi has mentioned to her. She recollects him telling her that she doesn’t perceive what friendship is. Alternatively, Yogi can be crying recalling the phrases of Mahi realizing that they’ll by no means be buddies once more. Whereas going again house Mahi sees Chanda who unintentionally bumps into the auto. She tries to cease her yelling her identify however she stored on going. She follows Chanda and sees her confronting Arjun. She tells Arjun that she has written his identify on the suicide word and won’t depart him even when she is lifeless. Arjun says that he must marry Mahi. Chanda says that you just at all times make some excuse of this type. He says that if he won’t marry Mahi then that oldie won’t switch the property in his identify.  Chanda tells him to please Dadaji first then they are going to marry. He guarantees her that she’s going to marry Mahi after which will depart him. Mashi breaks down after figuring out all this. Yogi additionally reaches there, after following Mahi.

IN the flashback it’s proven the Pappu has conspired with Chanda to make Arjun confess his actual plan. Whereas Arjun was attempting to persuade Chanda that he’s marrying Mahi for the property, Pappu recorded all of it. He says now Mahi won’t marry Arjun and therefore Chanda will marry Arjun.

Yogi tells Mahi that she’s going to solely break this relation however I’ll break his bones. Mahi says I’m not breaking this relation. Yogi says I can’t imagine that you’re the identical Mahi who was my pal. Yogi asks her to not converse like a tragedy queen. Mahi says that you’re my pal, why are you growing my troubles. I can’t break this marriage. She says that she wants a lifetime of luxurious. She is sick and bored with working. Yogi says you’re mendacity. He says your honesty and fervour in direction of work are evident so I need you to inform me the reality. Both you inform me or I’ll go and ask Arjun my manner. She says if you wish to hear then so be it. She tells him all the things, how the cash and jewellery have been stolen from her home and home she needed to face the collectors. She says she must marry Arjun to make all of it proper. Yogi says that you’re not weak, don’t do it. What if your loved ones is aware of about this. Mahi asks him by no means to inform something to anybody.

The episode ends.

Precap can be added quickly.

