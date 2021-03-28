ENTERTAINMENT

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 29th March 2021 Written Update: Mahi and Jogi learn about Arjun’s truth – Miracle

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri twenty ninth March 2021 Written Replace

Episode begins with Rupa and Vishnu hesitating to return to Tabela. Rupa says what is going to folks say to them. Jogi says all of them will go to Jalandhar. Rupa says Pappu couldn’t do what Mahi did. She pressured us to depart Tabela. Jogi says Mahi saved you two. She forgot her mom’s ache and got here right here. Its not Mahi’s fault. Rupa says why is he taking her aspect. Jogi says they gained’t maintain any grudge for Mahi’s household. However they are going to begin a brand new life in Jalandhar. Jogi goes to pack baggage. Rupa says she will’t forgive Mahi.

Mahi cries quite a bit whereas moving into auto. She remembers Jogi’s harsh phrases. The best way he broke the friendship. Mahi says Jogi’s friendship was actually necessary for her. However he harm her quite a bit at present. Jogi additionally remembers Mahi’s phrases. Jogi additionally will get heartbroken.

Mahi’s auto hits Chanda. Chanda runs from there and Mahi follows her. She wonders the place is Chanda going like this. Mahi observes that Chanda is threatening somebody. She says what have you ever thought that you’ll use me and I’ll depart you? I’ve talked about your in my suicide word and he or she tries to chop her wrist. Arjun tries to cease her. Mahi acknowledges his voice. Arjun exhibits his face and Mahi will get shocked seeing him. Arjun says he has to marry Mahi. He has no different possibility. Mahi remembers every part what Arjun mentioned. Chanda says don’t give excuses. Arjun says he wont get the property from Rai if he refuses to marry Mahi. We will’t reside a life like this. He says love you to Chanda and hugs her. Mahi begins crying seeing them. Arjun says if you would like jobless Arjun then I’ll break the wedding with Mahi without delay.

Chanda says he ought to proceed what he’s doing. She begins drama saying she desires Dadaji’s blessings. Arjun says he’ll marry Mahi and can depart her as effectively. He’ll take the revenge of his insult which occurred on Mandap and his grandpa might be completely satisfied as effectively. Chanda asks what if Grandpa refuses to offer him property. Arjun says the second he marries Mahi, Rai will give property to him. Arjun and Chanda hug one another. Chanda says she is able to sacrifice to get Arjun’s love. Mahi cries badly after which will get up. She turns again and sees Jogi. She will get shocked to see him. Jogi adopted Mahi when she was going behind Chanda.

Chanda thanks Pappu they usually hear the recording of Arjun. Chanda says Pappu has sharp mind. Pappu remembers how he minimize Chanda’s wrist and instructed her about their planning. He says now she has to scare Arjun to get their job finished. Chanda knowingly is available in entrance of Mahi’s auto. In order that Mahi learns Arjun’s reality. Pappu says now Arjun has to marry Chanda solely. He has no different alternative. We will blackmail him by displaying the video.

Pappu says he’ll beat Arjun for what he did. Mahi says she won’t cancel the wedding. She is going to change Arjun after marriage. Jogi will get shocked and says he doesn’t know this Mahi. He says he can’t let Mahi marry that cheater. Mahi says he gained’t cease this marriage. Jogi says she forgot every part her ideas, her guidelines, her dream. Why is she doing this? Just for cash? Mahi says sure she is drained now. She wants cash and luxury. What’s mistaken in it. They sit collectively. Jogi says Mahi is mendacity he is aware of it. Jogi says you aren’t grasping everybody is aware of it.

Now inform me the reality else I’ll know from Arjun by beating him. Mahi stops him and tells concerning the disaster her household confronted. She tells they want cash urgently and that’s why she accepted Rai’s proposal. She says I don’t care what is going to occur to me after marriage. I simply take care of my household. That’s it. I would like my household’s happiness. Jogi says she just isn’t that weak. Mahi says she is considering her household solely. They’re her power. Jogi says however your loved ones additionally loves you. When they are going to know Arjun’s reality. Simply assume what is going to occur. Mahi says he gained’t say something to anyone. She says Swear to me. You gained’t reveal something. Jogi will get shocked.

