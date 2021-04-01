Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Chanda attacks Mahi

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net
Episode starts with Mahi saying she has become bride for her family’s good. Chanda says she will marry Arjun not Mahi. She comes to Mahi wearing the same wedding outfit. Chanda says she will become bride not Mahi. She says Arjun insulted you a lot still you want to marry him. You know his truth still you’ll marry him. You are such a gold digger. Mahi says she is marrying for her family only. Chanda says you will get benefit only. Mahi says its her destiny, she will accept it. She will change Arjun’s mind after marriage. She tells Chanda to leave. Chanda says he will leave you after spending one night with you. Mahi says she will still marry him to save her family. Chanda attacks Mahi and hits her. Mahi tries to defend herself and chokes Chanda. But Chanda acts unconscious and Mahi tells her to get up. Chanda applies chloroform on her and Mahi falls unconscious. Shalu doubt’s Chanda. Pappu asks Chanda did she really kill her? Chanda tells him to hide Mahi somewhere. Shalu comes to check and Chanda takes place of Mahi. She covers her face with ghunghat. Renu Shalu talk to each other. They reveal they have doubts on Chanda. Shalu says she will teach lesson to Chanda if she gets chance. Chanda gets irked listening to them. Shalu gets smell of Pappu’s perfume. Pappu hides. Pappu was about to get caught by Shalu but gets saved. Renu and Shalu leave from there. Shalu says she wants to see Mahi’s bridal look. Pappu messages Akash to take Shalu with him. Shalu tries to see Chanda but Akash calls them saying Pappu is looking for them. Akash comes to Chanda and hugs her saying he will miss Mahi a lot. Chanda gets scared. Akash leaves without seeing her face.
Jogi comes in disguise of a sardaar. He looks at Rai angrily. He plays dhol. Rai tells him to stop and asks who is he? Jogi says he is Arjun’s friend. Rai says he didn’t see him before. Jogi says Arjun did wrong by not telling about him. Rai says Arjun is in his room.
Arjun says he will destroy Mahi’s life after using her for one night. Jogi enters and takes off his fake beard. Arjun tries to attack Jogi but he stops him.
Pappu says he will hide Mahi in a secret place. Mahi is going to get a nightmare.
Jogi beats Arjun saying how can he think of destroying Mahi’s life. He will punish him today badly. Pappu bumps into Seema while he was taking Mahi with him in a bag. Seema tells about Mahi saying a mother daughter relationship is really special. Pappu gives excuses saying there’s gift for Mahi in the bag. Mahi calls Ma. Seema feels her presence. Pappu says she heard wrong. Maybe she is getting emotional. Her saree fall gets stuck with the bag. She releases it. Pappu tries to lock the chain. He drags it with him.
Jogi takes unconscious Arjun with him saying there will be no groom to marry Mahi. Mahi will be safe. Pappu gives Mahi to Tillu. Tillu gets happy. Pappu talks to Rai and asks about Arjun. Rai informs Arjun is with his friend. Pappu goes to see him. Jogi tries to hide his face. Pappu asks him who is he? Jogi says he was here to change the carpet of Arjun’s room. Pappu says will he work for him to give him information about Rai and Arjun? Jogi says he is loyal. He coughs a lot so that Pappu leaves him alone.
Pappu gets shocked seeing Arjun is not in his room. He thinks to check CCTV footage of last one hour. Pappu recognizes Jogi. Pappu informs Chanda that Jogi kidnapped Arjun. Chanda stands shocked.
Tillu calls Pappu saying he deceived him as Mahi is not in the bag. Pappu recalls how Akash bumps into him and asks him about the bag. Pappu then received one call and Renu placed Mahi somewhere else. Mahi’s bag exchanged with another bag. Pappu gets shocked and angry as well.
Mahi gains her consciousness. She tries to come out of the bag. She feels suffocation. Pappu calls Tillu saying he didn’t double cross him. He tells him to meet him.
Shalu and Renu question Chanda where is Mahi. Why is she in Mahi’s outfit. Mahi murmurs Jogi’s name. Jogi leaves with Arjun. Shalu warns Chanda saying tell me the truth. She slaps her. Renu also threatens her. Before Chanda could tell the truth Pappu enters. He acts as if he doesn’t have any idea of anything. Pappu starts drama saying tell me where is Mahi. He also slaps her. Chanda acts as if she fell unconscious. Shalu pours water on her. Chanda doesnt wake up.
Pappu meets Tillu. He says Tillu will not blame him. Pappu says Tillu has to find Mahi and take her with him. She should not reach mandap. Rupa asks for Jogi. Vishnu starts drama saying she is feeling pain. She sends Rupa away to buy many stuffs. Rupa leaves and Jogi reaches tabela with Arjun. Jogi shows Arjun to Vishnu. Vishnu gets shocked. Tillu tries to find Mahi. Mahi calls for help. Tillu sees the bag is moving.