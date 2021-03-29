ENTERTAINMENT

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update Paapu plans to ruin Mahi’s wedding – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 30th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The episode starts with Mahi telling Yogi to keep this secret to himself. She says that her family has suffered enough. Jogi says he can’t see her marrying Arjun and ruining her life. Mahi asks him to leave the town. Yogi agrees but warns her that one day her family will also know about Arjun and then will suffer so she might as well tell them now.

At home, Seema asks what Mahi wants to say? Pappu thinks that now Mahi will take Chanda’s name. But to his surprise, Mahi says that she will marry Arjun tomorrow. Rai Sahab offers sweets to everyone. He calls Mahi also but she walks away. Chanda makes her fall down. Chanda taunts her to watch where she is going. Mahi gets up and says that only the ones who know how to deal with failures can get success.

Dharampal asks Seema how will they arrange for the marriage in such a small timespan. Seema says she will talk with Rai Sahab. Rai Sahab says that he knows how hectic it is to arrange for a daughter’s marriage. Pappu says he also wants to contribute to the marriage. He offers his house as the venue for Arjun and Mahi’s marriage. Mahi recalls the conversation between Arjun and Chanda.

Yogi tells Vishnu everything. She admits that she misunderstood Mahi. Yogi asks why only girls have to sacrifice every time. She shares a plan with Yogi but he is too scared to implement it because Mahi has asked him not to interfere in this. Vishnu shows him the Geeta and asks him to do his Karma. Yogi decides to do what is needed even if it results in Mahi going against him.

Chanda is furious at Mahi and lashes out in front of Pappu. He tells her that only she will marry Arjun and not Mahi.All she has to do is to follow his lead.

At home, Mahi is talking to her family and asking them to take care of each other when she is not here. Seema and others ask Mahi to take them for a ride in Mig 21. Mahi tries to dodge the question but eventually discloses that she sold the car in order to pay off the debts.

Yogi talks to Angad for an idea so that he can stop Mahi from marrying Arjun. Angad gives him an idea but warns him that he will have to break Mahi’s promise to execute it. Yogi tells Vishnu that he will handle everything and that nothing will go wrong this time.

The episode ends.

Precap will be added soon.

Update Credit to: Swapnil

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
318
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
298
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
288
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x