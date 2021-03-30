Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 31st March 2021 Written Episode in Hindi – Sandeep Jakhar News

The episode begins with Mahi and says that she sold out the MiG-21. Dharampal says that he is ready to sell his shop. But they will get Mahi’s MiG 21 back. Grandpa says that he worked hard to get the MiG-21. It was everything. Mahi says that there is nothing more important than his family. Grandpa says we are proud of you. He gets emotional.

Mahi feeds everyone sweets. Everyone becomes happy. He hugs Mahi. Mahi thinks of how she would think without her family. How can a daughter live without them who taught her to live life. Seeing Mahi upset, Seema asks what happened? She says I am your mother. I know everything when you are upset and when you are happy. Mahi hugs her and cries. She tells him sorry and walks away.

Jogi meets Rai and says that he wants to talk to her. This is very important. Rai says everything clearly. Jogi says that Arjun is not a good man. He will ruin Mahi’s life. He is not the type of person who thinks opinion.

Jogi revealed everything that Arjun had to say. He says that Arjun will leave Mahi after marrying her. He wants only Rai’s property. Jogi says to Rai, I am telling you the truth. Rai goes out with Jogi.

Mahi cries in her room. Looks like he comes. Mahi lay on her lap. Seema asks what happened? Mahi says that I could not be a good daughter. Mahi says that I fulfilled the responsibility of a son but did not fulfill the duties of a daughter. My family name got ruined because of me.

Seema says that Mahi already gave up a lot. By selling him a MiG-21 he proved that he cares for his family. She says that I can remember how you bought the MiG21 after a lot of struggle. Seema says that you are a great daughter because you take care of your family more than yourself. Mahi says that she is getting married to a rich man. He should not be sad.

Seema says that you will become the queen of Arjuna. Mahi remembers Arjun’s true colors and remains calm. Seema says that you are very lucky that Rai is arranging everything for your wedding. Mahi feels that she will settle everything after marrying Arjun.

Rai kicks Jogi out of the house. He says that I know the truth of my grandson. I know that she is characterless and playboy and that’s why I want her to marry Mahi. If Arjun had been a good boy, any rich girl would have married him. He says that he wants to use Mahi so that he can change Arjun’s mind and show him the right path.

He is a politician and he can risk Mahi’s life. Jogi was surprised to know this. He says Rai only wants her to be a maid, who will become Arjun’s doormat. But Mahi is innocent, why would she suffer? Jogi says that he did not allow this marriage to happen.

Rai says that I invested a lot for Mahi. Jogi shouts Mahi is someone’s daughter. You can’t waste his life. Rai says just get out. Then don’t you dare come to my house, Jogi goes out in anger.

Mahi looking at her smiling face says that she is smiling for the last time. She says that it is not a wedding outfit but a compromise. Chanda Mahi gets married

Renu made fun of Pappu and said that he disappointed everyone. Shalu favors her husband. Chanda marries Renu and the wedding bag falls down. Shalu asks what is she doing with Mahi’s joda? And why did he take a picture of it.

Chanda pretends that she wants the same design for herself. Shalu joins her. Renu suspects that Chanda is planning something to make sure. We have to keep our eyes on him.

Jogi talks with Vishnu about Rai’s true intentions. He says that he did not ruin Mahi’s life. Rupa comes to him. Jogi and Vishnu hide from him. Jogi shared an idea with Vishnu. He says that he will stop Mahi’s marriage using this idea.

Vishnu praised him and said that you love Mahi. Jogi feels that he cannot destroy Mahi’s life.

The post Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 31st March 2021 Written Episode in Hindi appeared first on Sandeep Jakhar News.