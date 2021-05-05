Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 6th May 2021 Written Update: Mahi gets one idea to expose Jogi’s act

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Jogi asking Mahi what’s her decision about taking part in the competition. He tells Mahi to sit. Mahi says I can’t take part as I am not wife. No one is happy with the marriage. Only you and Biji are happy. Jogi says but I am thinking about the prize money of 5 lakh only. Mahi ignores him and tells him to do some work. Jogi says because of the fracture I can’t do anything. Mahi sneezes and Jogi gives her kerchief. They stare at each other. Jogi insists her to fill up the dance competition form. Mahi says she will also break her legs and sit on the wheelchair if he again insists. Jogi gets shocked and says don’t do this. I will be in jail otherwise.

Dharampal gets upset before signing the mortgage papers of his house. He says I am really good for nothing. Seema gives him strength saying we have no other option left except this to clear the debt. Pappu and Chanda play chess happily. Pappu thinks he got Rai’s jewels as well as the money. Now he should celebrate.

Dharampal signs the papers and says after Mahi left our house every bad thing happening here. Our good luck is gone. Dharampal asks Seema the person is trustworthy or not to whom Pappu is giving the mortgage papers. Akash asks Seema what happened. Seema says they are suffering because she gave to birth to Mahi.

Akash meets Mahi in tabela and she hugs him. Jogi says you are my brother in law, let me welcome you properly. Akash calls him by his name and Jogi gets irked saying I am your Jiju. Give me respect. They tease each other. Akash says he needs some privacy to talk to his sister. Mahi takes Akash to room. Akash says what if Pappu sees me from balcony. Mahi says don’t worry.

Mahi asks about her parents to Akash and thanks him for meeting her here. Akash kisses her forehead and says it’s my duty. Mahi learns about the mortgage papers from Akash. Akash says Dharampal already signed it and is going to give it to the buyer. Mahi gets shocked and assures him that she will find a solution. Jogi overhears their conversation. He feels Mahi is the best. Mahi tells Akash to take care of grandpa and parents. Mahi gets shocked finding Jogi in the hall out of nowhere. She asks hows it possible? You were not here before. It means you were standing. Jogi makes excuses and changes the topic. He says your family will also get to know about your truth and will forgive you soon. Mahi suddenly acts romantically with Jogi. She gets closer to him and says meet me in the room. I want to talk to you, it’s late night already. Jogi gets mesmerized and agrees. Mahi traps him so that his truth comes out. Jogi in excitement forgets that he is acting. Mahi signals him. She thinks I know you are lying Jogi but tonight you will get caught.

The Episode ends