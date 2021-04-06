ENTERTAINMENT

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 7th April 2021 Written Update: Pappu puts the blame on both Mahi and Jogi – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 7th April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

Episode starts with Pappu saying groom has come. Marriage ritual starts. Seema asks Renu what did she mix in the hawan ingredients. Renu says she didn’t do anything. Pappu offers money to priest and says he will finish the mantra as soon as possible. Arjun tries to enter but guard doesn’t allow him. Arjun says “I am the groom” Guard says then who is taking pheras inside? Groom and Bride start taking pheras. Grandpa explains the meaning of each pheras to Akash. Mahi recalls Arjun’s confession. Phera completes. Priest tells groom to apply vermilion on Mahi’s hairline and ties the Mangalsutra around her neck as well. Priest tells they are now husband and wife. Everyone claps. Arjun comes to stop the wedding. Rai asks if Arjun is there who is at Groom’s place? Mahi gets shocked. Pappu thinks now Tillu will show his face and Pappu will be the happiest. Mahi removes the sehera and gets shocked seeing Jogi behind the sehera. Mahi gets stunned seeing him.

FB is shown. While Tillu was trying to leave after hitting Jogi. Jogi attacked him and Tillu fell unconscious. Biji informed Jogi that Arjun escaped. Jogi said now there’s only one option left. Jogi wore the groom’s clothes and sit with Mahi. FB ends.

Seema asks whats happening here? Tell me . Mahi gets up and asks “what is all these Jogi?” She asks How come he is here and married her. Arjun says Jogi kidnapped me. Mahi asks Jogi is it true? Jogi says yes. Mahi gets heartbroken and cries. She says is this a joke for Jogi. What about her decision? Jogi goes towards her and says he tried his best to stop the marriage but failed. Mahi was ready to ruin her life. He couldn’t let her do so. Jogi was about to tell Arjun’s truth but Mahi signals him not to do it. Seema asks Jogi what is he trying to say regarding Arjun. Pappu thinks did Mahi say everything to Jogi about Chanda and Arjun? Jogi reveals Mahi was going to marry a wrong person? Someone else was there at Arjun’s place. Pappu thinks to cover up the matter. Jogi talks about fake groom. Pappu says what nonsense he is saying. Jogi says he has proof. He will show it to everyone. Pappu gets tensed. He thinks of stopping Jogi.

Jogi takes everyone with him in the room where he locked Tillu. Jogi says look at this guy, he was trying to marry Mahi. Mahi says there’s nobody. Pappu recalls how he called Chanda and she helped Tillu to escape from there. Pappu instigates everyone against Jogi. Jogi tells Mahi to trust him. He is not lying. Mahi says if there was someone else in groom’s get up why Jogi took his place. Jogi says how could he not stop this marriage when he knew that Mahi’s life will be ruined after that. Mahi says to Jogi that he is not God or destiny that he took decision for Mahi. Pappu takes advantage of the situation and starts blaming Jogi and Mahi. Pappu says Jogi and Mahi are acting only. They knowingly got married to each other and did all the drama to deceive everyone so that everyone consider them as innocent. Mahi and Jogi get shocked.

The Episode ends

Also Check:

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
771
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
768
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
759
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
735
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
728
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
684
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
659
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
616
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
611
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top