Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Mahi believes Jogi about his leg

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Jogi comes upstairs but on crutches. Mahi looks at him. She’s shocked. Mahi says your leg is actually broken? I thought you’re fooling us. I am really sorry. Jogi drops the crutches.. Mahi holds his hands. The song tujhe kitna chahny laagay plays. Jogi comes close to Mahi and dances with her. He caresses her face. Mahi twists his nose. He says what? You broke my leg and now my nose. He says you called me upstairs. Mahi says I didn’t call you to do all this. Idiot. He says you keep calling me an idiot and I keep appreciating you. Mahi says I told everyone that you have a good heart. But am I responsible for this wedding and my family being in debt? If I married Arjun I could pay this back. My family is in this condition because of you. Because you married me by deceit. He says I said sorry so many times but I have no way out now neither do you. We have to solve the problem on your family. She says I don’t need your help. He says where will you get that amount from? We should compete in the competition. Mahi says your ideas are trash. Go downstairs. Jogi says help me please? How will I go downstairs? Mahi says see.. people can ask for help when they want to. He says I am tired. Mahi takes him downstairs. He says my body hurts. If I am upstairs let me stay here.. Mahi says no.

Mahi brings Jogi downstairs. Mahi says I don’t want to disturb Rupa and Biji’s sleep. He says you care so much for everyone. Mahi takes him to his bed. Jogi looks at her and smiles. Mahi gives him a blanket. Jogi falls asleep.

Scene 2

Shalu dances on choli ke peechay. Renu says if you want to win, you will have to do hip hop not all this. They dance on aankh maare. Shalu says you’re always behind me winning this competition. Pappu says your dance makes me fall in love with you. Win and make me proud. Renu says I will make her win. I have made a schedule for practice. He says you’re my best SIL. When I think about Mahi my brain burns. Chanda says he’s appreciating this Renu who slapped me.

Scene 3

Rupa sees Mahi working and Jogi on the bed. Mahi says you can drive. Mahi and Rupa leave to deliver milk. Biji says to Jogi you look ahppy? He says Mahi asked me to come upstairs then she kicked me out. But for one moment I got all my happiness. I don’t know how will it become lifetine? Biji says if she wins this competition she might forgive you.

Chanda says I am so angry. Those Chopras insult you and then come back. Pappu recalls how Seema discarded him when Mahi was getting married to Arjun. Chanda says don’t you feel bad? How do you go back to being so nice to them? He says this is politics. Chanda says we have to break these Chopras. We have to cut their roots to make Mahi weak. You have to break then one by one if you want to break Mahi.

Episode ends.

Precap-Chanda says I have to show my Arjun your disgusting condition. Soon Arjun and I will be married. Mahi says Arjun doesn’t respect that relationship or you. Chanda is about to slap her.. Jogi comes in between and says I don’t care if Arjun respects you but I respect Mahi more than God. If you say a word I will forget that you..

Update Credit to: Atiba