Teri Meri Ikk Jindri 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Jogi confesses his love – Telly Updates

Scene 1
Chanda says for you this wedding was a business deal. You wanted money for your family. You only wanted to marry Jogi. am I wrong? Arjun says you are right. Mahi came to me and said her family needs money. Chanda says she planned to take Rai’s money and give it to Jogi. Jogi says to Rai you know all the truth about your grandson. Please be a greater person. A girl’s and a family’s respect is being shattered in front of you. He says my Arjun is perfect. I raised him and gave him all the love and right teaching. Jogi says you have not taught him anything. You have made him a monster. Chanda says you can’t talk to an elder like this. Dadu says Mahi you tell us the truth. Seema says how can you do this to your mom.
Jogi says she didn’t.. Mahi says it’s our family matter. I will handle it. An outsider doesn’t need to say it. Pappu says he’s your husband now. I knew it for since long. Mahi says whatever Jogi said about Arjun and Chanda is correct. Rai Sahab knew it all. I was doing this wedding for my family only. Jogi did all of this to save me. But I won’t forgive him for this. Jogi has always considered me his friend. We don’t love each other.
Pappu asks Jogi to put hand on Geeta and say that he doesn’t love Mahi. Jogi is silent. Pappu says see. This is the truth. Pappu says put your hand on it and swear that you don’t love Mahi. Jogi says I don’t. Everyone is shocked. Pappu says put a hand on Mahi’s head and say that you don’t love her. What happened? Jogi is silent. Jogi puts hand on Mahi and says I do.. I love her. I love her so much that I can lie on Geeta but not on her. Everyone ie shocked. Jogi says I can’t see Mahi in pain. I can give my life for her. Pappu says see this is the confession now. All of this happened because Jogi loves Mahi. Mahi says what have you done Jogi. You made me a liar in front of everyone. You ashamed me in front of everyone. Friendship is based on trust. I didn’t you know you were hiding this from me. You proved that a girl and a guy can’t be friends only. You proved them right.
Dadu slaps Mahi. He says the filth is in your heart, you broke the trust not him. I was wrong. Girls shouldn’t be given this much freedom. Otherwise, people suffer like us. Seema says she fooled us. It was happening in front of us. Renu says you made fun of our trust and love. Shalu says I hit Chanda for you but now I want to hit myself. Akash says I will return all your money. I don’t want to take money of someone who is like you. Rai says you are all in this together. You wanted the money. It was all the plan to get our money. We are glad we are saved. This was a deal for you. You were selling your daughter. Shame on such a family. Arjun says I will take revenge for this insult. They leave. Mahi cries.
Episode ends.
