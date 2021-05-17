LATEST

Terra Tech Corp. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) (“Terra Tech” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Tech, stated, “On the operations side, we have continued to make improvements and see gains in our existing operations. With revenues of $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, we recorded our largest quarter of revenues since the fourth quarter of 2019, registering revenue growth of approximately 41.7% over the fourth quarter of 2020.

“As part of this revenue growth, we have seen consistent month over month revenue gains at both of our dispensaries. Since we reopened our Oakland facility in October 2020, we have seen average monthly sales growth of 15.6% per month and in April, recorded the highest revenue month at our Oakland dispensary since February 2020. Similarly, at our San Leandro dispensary, since we reopened in July 2020, we have seen average monthly sales growth of 14.0% per month, and in April, we recorded the highest revenue month at our San Leandro dispensary since December 2019.”

Knuettel continued, “On the other side of the ledger, expenses, we have continued to review our operations and drive appropriate cost reductions. Fortunately, I believe our most challenging days now lay behind us. Since I recently took over the CEO role, we have been hard at work positioning the company for what we believe is a very opportunistic future, including our recent announcement that we had entered into a transaction to acquire Unrivaled. We expect this mutually beneficial transaction will lead to immediate scale, driven by strong brands and revenue growth.”

Financial Update

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, we generated revenues from continuing operations of approximately $5.1 million, compared to approximately $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.1 million or 26.3%.The increase was driven by an $800k increase in production revenue and a $450k increase in cultivation revenue, partially offset by a decrease in dispensary revenue.
  • Terra Tech’s gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was approximately $2.4 million, compared to a gross profit of approximately $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $0.1 million. Our gross margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was approximately 47.5%, compared to approximately 57.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were approximately $14.1 million, compared to approximately $8.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $5.6 million or 65.4%. This increase was largely driven by one-time restructuring expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 in the total amount of $9.0 million.
  • We reported a net loss of $12.1 million, or $0.05 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; compared to a net loss of $17.3 million, or $0.11 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.   
  • We had $1.2 million in cash as of March 31, 2021, compared with $946 thousand as of March 31, 2020.
  • Stockholders’ equity for the period ended March 31, 2021 amounted to approximately $63.7 million compared to approximately $70.1 million as of March 31, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 17, 2021 to discuss its financial results and business highlights. 

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:

Toll-Free: 1-877-300-8521

Toll / International: 1-412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10156415

The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Terra Tech’s website at www.terratechcorp.com

Securities Disclosure

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech is a vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Nevada. In California, Terra Tech operates two dispensaries and a cultivation facility and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Terra Tech operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Terra Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors.

New factors emerge from time-to-time and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as additional risks and uncertainties we face, are identified and more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Terra Tech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Terra Tech as of the date of this release. Terra Tech undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Contact
Jason Assad
LR Advisors LLC.
[email protected]
678-570-6791

For media inquiries:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
[email protected]
303-482-6405

TERRA TECH CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(in thousands, except Shares)  
    March 31,     December 31,   
    2021     2020  
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS 
             
Current Assets:            
Cash   $ 1,243     $ 888  
Accounts receivable, net     1,300       835  
Short Term investments     40,256       34,045  
Inventory     2,354       1,602  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     628       234  
Current assets of discontinued operations     1       2  
                 
Total current assets     45,782       37,606  
                 
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net     31,641       32,480  
Intangible assets, net     7,522       7,714  
Goodwill     6,171       6,171  
Other assets     12,844       13,040  
Investments     330       330  
Assets of discontinued operations     2,927       2,953  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS    $             107,217     $        100,294  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 
LIABILITIES:                 
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 9,869     $ 8,621  
Short-term debt     12,746       8,033  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations     9,782       9,768  
                 
Total current liabilities     32,397       26,422  
                 
Long-term liabilities:                
Long-term debt, net of discounts     3,532       6,632  
Long-term lease liabilities     7,592       8,082  
Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations           28  
Total long-term liabilities     11,124       14,742  
                 
Total liabilities                    43,521                 41,164  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                 
Preferred stock, convertible series A, par value 0.001:            
0 and 100 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 0 and 8 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.      
Preferred stock, convertible series B, par value 0.001:            
0 and 41,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.      
Common stock, par value 0.001:     256       218  
990,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 235,491,198 shares issued and 233,182,790 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021; 196,512,867 shares issued and 194,204,459 shares outstanding as of  December 31, 2020.      
Additional paid-in capital     290,225       275,060  
Treasury Stock (2,308,408 shares of common stock, 12 shares of Preferred Stock Convertible Series A)     (808 )     (808 )
Accumulated deficit     (230,822 )     (219,803 )
                 
Total Terra Tech Corp. stockholders’ equity     58,851       54,667  
Non-controlling interest     4,845       4,463  
                 
Total stockholders’ equity                    63,696                 59,130  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    $             107,217     $        100,294  
TERRA TECH CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except for shares and per-share information)
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
    2021     2020  
             
Total revenues   $ 5,112     $ 4,047  
Cost of goods sold     2,680       1,723  
                 
Gross profit     2,432       2,324  
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses     14,138       8,541  
Impairment of assets           5,120  
(Gain) / Loss on sale of assets           (35 )
                 
Loss from operations     (11,706 )     (11,302 )
                 
Other income (expense):                
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt     (6,161 )      
Interest expense, net     (400 )     (902 )
Other income/loss     345       65  
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investments     6,212        
                 
Total other income (expense)     (4 )     (837 )
                 
Income (Loss) from continuing operations     (11,710 )     (12,139 )
Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax     14       (5,235 )
                 
NET INCOME (LOSS)     (11,696 )     (17,374 )
                 
Less:  Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from continuing operations     382       (44 )
                 
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TERRA TECH CORP.   $ (12,078 )   $ (17,330 )
                 
Income / ( Loss) from continuing operations per common share attributable to Terra Tech Corp. common stockholders – basic and diluted   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.08 )
Net Loss per common share attributable to Terra Tech Corp. common stockholders – basic and diluted   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.11 )
                 
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted     237,752,273       150,906,135  

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

99
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
94
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
71
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
42
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top