Terrible images of Batalan in debate

This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers.
clicking on “I accept”Tracers will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents ,
clicking on “I accept all trackers”You authorize the deposit of Tracer for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and ad targeting.
You have the option to withdraw your consent at any time.
manage my favorites
This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers.
clicking on “I accept”Tracers will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents ,
clicking on “I accept all trackers”You authorize the deposit of Tracer for the storage of your data on our sites and…
Read Full News